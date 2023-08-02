 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 31, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8 

By

Published July 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. | Updated July 31, 2023 at 6:14 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'The Mad Contemporary' @ Mad River Valley Arts Gallery

    • An exhibition of cartoon artworks by more than a dozen Vermont artists....
    • Aug. 2-Sept. 14

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Franklin County Field Days @ Franklin County Field Days Site

    • A four-day Vermont tradition, this old-time fair includes midway games, rides, a demolition derby, live music and much more....
    • Thu., Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 4, 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 5, 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 6, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. $15.

  • Staff Picks
    Words in the Woods: Bianca Stone @ Branbury State Park

    • The author, most recently of the poetry collection What Is Otherwise Infinite, leads a literary trek through the forest as part of this Vermont Humanities...
    • Sat., Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Montpelier Contra Dance & Potluck @ Capital City Grange

    • To live tunes and gender-neutral calling, dancers balance, shadow and do-si-do the night away. Potluck barbecue, 6 p.m.; beginners' lesson, 7:40 p.m.; dance, 8-11 p.m....
    • Sat., Aug. 5, 6-11 p.m. $5-20.

  • Staff Picks
    'Art in the Garden' @ Horsford Gardens & Nursery

    • Nine Vermont dance artists showcase the fruits of their labor using the surrounding landscape as inspiration....
    • Sun., Aug. 6, 7 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Broadway in Vermont @ Moose Meadow Lodge

    • Colchester native and denizen of the Great White Way Merritt David Janes leads a program of talented performers bringing Broadway to the Green Mountains....
    • Mon., Aug. 7, 6 p.m. $26.50-40.

  • Staff Picks
    Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival @ Various Central Vermont locations

    • Bach cello suites, Pete Sutherland tributes and Brahms string sextets characterize the classical concert series' 31st season. See cvcmf.org for full schedule....
    • Wed., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Sat., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Aug. 13, 4 p.m., Thu., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., Fri., Aug. 18, 7 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Fledge Fest, a collaborative arts and music festival for all ages.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 24, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by eclectic, tender roots trio Rainbow Girls.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 17, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 12-18

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 12-18

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an appearance by renowned South American pop star Nomfusi.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 10, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Fledge Fest, a collaborative arts and music festival for all ages.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 24, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by eclectic, tender roots trio Rainbow Girls.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 17, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 12-18

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 12-18

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an appearance by renowned South American pop star Nomfusi.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 10, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation