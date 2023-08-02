The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Abigel Kralik Photography

Leah Ferguson

Had Me at Cello

Starts Wednesday 9

The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival's 31st season kicks off at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts with a special performance of Bach's Cello Suite No. 5 in C Minor by Peter Sanders, in honor of his late teacher Fred Zlotkin. Other highlights of the 10-day festival include a tribute to Pete Sutherland and performances by plenty of thrilling string musicians, including Leah Ferguson.

Draw-Dropping

Opens Wednesday 2

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cartoon by Glynnis Fawkes

Waitsfield's Mad River Valley Arts Gallery presents "The Mad Contemporary," a group exhibition featuring the work of more than a dozen cartoonists and comic artists, including Rachel Lindsay, Glynnis Fawkes and Sam Talbot-Kelly. Whether comedic or deadly serious, these works all reflect an utterly modern attitude toward the human condition

All's Fair

Thursday 3-Sunday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of George Ouellette

Franklin County Field Days

Franklin County Field Days makes its return to Highgate with four fabulous days of fun. Fairgoers take their pick from a packed schedule featuring a demolition derby, live music, dairy and draft horse shows, poker and cribbage tournaments, and beyond. (Or just get a candy apple and ride the Ferris wheel — there's no wrong way to do it.)

Dance the Night Away

Saturday 5

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Don Stratton

Montpelier Contra Dance

The Montpelier area deserves a dance party, don't you think? Berlin's Capital City Grange expands its biweekly Montpelier Contra Dance with a bonus potluck this weekend, giving attendees the chance to fuel up on burgers and casseroles before hitting the floor. A lesson for newbies precedes the main event, and the joyful line dancing features live music by Crossover and gender-neutral calling by Julian Blechner.

Stopping by Woods

Saturday 5

click to enlarge © Joy Carey | Dreamstime

Words in the Woods

Vermont Humanities' Words in the Woods series continues apace with poet Bianca Stone leading a session at Branbury State Park in Salisbury. The Ruth Stone House instructor, Anne Carson collaborator and author of What Is Otherwise Infinite leads a reading surrounded by stunning views of Lake Dunmore and Mount Moosalamoo.

Flower Power

Sunday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Nicole Dagesse

Hanna Satterlee

Audience members are immersed in a dance show like no other at Art in the Garden, an interdisciplinary extravaganza produced by Hanna Satterlee of ANIMAL Dance. As guests travel through different areas of Charlotte's Horsford Gardens & Nursery, they encounter new and exciting works by the likes of Future Tactics, LUNCH, and Maura Gahan and Otto Muller.

Music of the Night

Monday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy

Merritt David James

Colchester's own Merritt David Janes brings together various denizens of the Great White Way for Broadway in Vermont at Moose Meadow Lodge in Duxbury. Stars including Katie Travis of The Phantom of the Opera and Elysia Jordan of School of Rock the Musical sing beloved numbers and tell stories about their careers on the stage.