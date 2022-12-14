 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 14-20 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 12, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 14-20 

By

Published December 12, 2022 at 4:28 p.m. | Updated December 12, 2022 at 4:29 p.m.

Related Events

  • Paula Poundstone @ Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m. $15-$52

  • Frobertan (Fran Bull and Robert Black) @ Jackson Gallery, Town Hall Theater

    • "We’re All at a Party Called Life on Earth," a carnivalesque art installation of painted sculptures that celebrates humanity, harmony and diversity....
    • Through Feb. 18, 2023

  • Staff Picks
    SleighStop @ AO Glass

    • All-day glassblowing demonstrations supplement a morning of Nordic baked goods to celebrate Saint Lucia's Day and afternoon drinks from Barr Hill....
    • Sat., Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • Queer Craft Fair @ Old Labor Hall

    • Holiday shoppers celebrate creativity and LGBTQ community at a bustling bazaar featuring prints, pottery, zines and more....
    • Sat., Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Paula Poundstone @ Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy

    • (comedy)...
    • Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m. $15-$52

  • Chanukah Party @ Ohavi Zedek Synagogue

    • Revelers eat latkes, play dreidel, sip hot chocolate and enjoy live music by Brass Balagan....
    • Sun., Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $5-18; preregister.

  • Grand Opening Skating Rink Party @ Vermont Statehouse lawn

    • Locals hit the ice and sip hot cocoa to celebrate the unveiling of the new ice rink under the golden dome....
    • Sun., Dec. 18, 2-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Adventure Dinner Winter Solstice Celebration @ Werner Tree Farm

    • The darkest night of the year gets brighter at a festive feast featuring fondue, spiced cider and an evergreen centerpiece craft....
    • Wed., Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m. $79; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 7-13

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 7-13

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter, a new one-woman show by playwright and performer Valerie David.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 5, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 30-December 6

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 30-December 6

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an art deco refresh of Shakespeare's much-loved romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 28, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 23-29

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, November 23-29

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Rhode Island roots rocker Will Evans.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Nov 21, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation