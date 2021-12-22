 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 22 to 28 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 20, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 22 to 28 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Old-Fashioned Christmas' (Holidays)

    • Vermont Youth Theater presents a pageant of carols, candles and scenes from classic stories. Masks required....
    • Wed., Dec. 22, 5 & 7 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Jackson Tupper @ Safe and Sound Gallery

    • "Mayo," a solo exhibition of paintings by the Vermont artist made in response to domestic isolation during pandemic lockdown....
    • Through March 9, 2022

  • Staff Picks Online
    '’Twas the Night...' (Holidays)

    • The New England Center for Circus Arts' annual holiday extravaganza streams online for high-flying fun from home....
    • Dec. 26-Jan. 2 $15-50.

  • Staff Picks
    Holiday Lights! @ Vermont State Fairgrounds

    • Families pack into their cars and tune in to 89.3 FM for a journey through larger-than-life light displays, soundtracked by Saint Nick himself....
    • Through Dec. 23, 6-9 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 26, 6-9 p.m. $25-30 per car.

  • Staff Picks
    Reindeer Live @ ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

    • Vermont Reindeer Farm brings its antlered charges along for an up-close visit....
    • Mon., Dec. 27, 11 a.m., 12:30 & 2 p.m. Regular admission, $14.50-18; free for members and kids 2 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Work in Progress @ Morristown Centennial Library

    • Members of this writing group motivate each other to put pen to paper for at least an hour, then debrief together....
    • Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    HED Talks: Powerpoint Comedy @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Wed., Dec. 29, 6:30 p.m. $5
