January 09, 2023

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 11-17 

Published January 9, 2023

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Smuggs 55+ Ski Club @ Smugglers' Notch Resort

    • Seniors who love to ski, snowboard and snowshoe hit the slopes after coffee and pastries....
    • Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through March 29 $30 for season pass.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Family Meal: Pasta Night @ Soapbox Arts

    • Adventure Dinner serves up a new, intimate series of three-course meals, with wine and cocktails available for purchase....
    • Thu., Jan. 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $75; preregister; limited space.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Heart of Afghanistan @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The Afghan quartet, unable to perform in its home country under the Taliban, brings traditional and modern tunes to Vermonters. Livestream available....
    • Thu., Jan. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. $5-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Torchlight Snowshoe @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Visitors trek around the flame-lit grounds, meeting park rangers and learning about local wildlife and history along the way. BYO headlamp or flashlight....
    • Fri., Jan. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m. $5-10; free for members and kids under 4.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Quarry Project' @ Pierson Library

    • A 40-minute film captures last summer's sold-out, site-specific dance theater performance at Wells Lamson quarry. Q&A follows....
    • Fri., Jan. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $5 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    Sara Katz @ Edgewater Gallery at the Falls

    • "Inner Landscapes," new abstract paintings that explore botanical forms....
    • Through Jan. 31

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'The Quarry Project' @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • A 40-minute film captures last summer's sold-out, site-specific dance theater performance at Wells Lamson quarry. Q&A follows....
    • Sun., Jan. 15, 4 p.m. $5 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Two drag queens and a transgender woman travel the Australian outback by tour bus in this 1994 comedy. Donations benefit Pride Center of Vermont....
    • Tue., Jan. 17, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Quarry Project' @ Savoy Theater

    • A 40-minute film captures last summer's sold-out, site-specific dance theater performance at Wells Lamson quarry. Q&A follows....
    • Wed., Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m. $5 suggested donation.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

