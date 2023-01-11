The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 11-17 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Billings Farm & Museum

Torchlight Snowshoe

Life's a Freeze

Friday 13

Visitors snowshoe, ski or walk across the flame-lit grounds of Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum at Torchlight Snowshoe, meeting park rangers and learning about local wildlife and history along the way. The evening ends with complimentary s'mores and cozy drinks around the firepit. Bringing your own headlamp or flashlight is highly recommended.

Anything Grows

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Edgewater Gallery

Detail "Scarlet Flame" by Sara Katz

Middlebury's Edgewater Gallery at the Falls presents "Inner Landscapes," a solo show by Sara Katz. Drawing from her childhood on a Cabot vegetable farm and her adulthood fascination with botany, Katz's abstract paintings evoke a garden of flowers in close-up using bold colors and dynamic strokes.

Senior Slide

Wednesday 11 & Wednesday 18

click to enlarge © Pojoslaw | Dreamstime

Smuggs 55+ Ski Club

Snowboarders, snowshoers and skiers (both Alpine and Nordic) ages 55 and up congregate at Smugglers' Notch Resort in Jeffersonville for Smuggs 55+ Ski Club, which meets every Wednesday this winter through March. After coffee and pastries at the lodge, athletes of all abilities enjoy an informal morning on the slopes. Membership fee includes a discount on senior day passes.

Noodle Around

Thursday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Katie Palatucci

Family Meal Pasta Night

Adventure Dinner kicks off a new series, Family Meal, at Soapbox Arts in Burlington. Starting with Pasta Night, a classic three-course meal with special wine pairings available for purchase, the series aims to capture the vibe of its eponymous restaurant industry ritual, a time when workers cook and eat together to share the love.

A Seat at the Tabla

Thursday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy

Heart of Afghanistan

Heart of Afghanistan stops by Mahaney Arts Center's Robison Hall at Middlebury College for a stirring performance of traditional music spanning pre-Islamic times through the modern era. Playing the piano, violin, harmonium and tabla drums, the quartet keeps the flame of Afghan music alive abroad despite the Taliban's ban on live music in its home country.

We Will Rock You

Friday 13, Sunday 15 & Wednesday 18

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Julia Barstow

The Quarry Project

Screening at Shelburne's Pierson Library, Putney's Next Stage Arts Project and Montpelier's Savoy Theater, The Quarry Project's tour continues apace. The film captures last summer's sold-out dance performance at the Wells Lamson quarry, a site-specific piece that used the flooded granite mine as a stage.

Grand Old Drag

Tuesday 17

click to enlarge © Dennis Ted P. Duran | Dreamstime

Adventures of Priscilla

Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center's film series continues with a screening of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the center's Film House in Burlington. The 1994 cult classic comedy follows two drag queens and a transgender woman as they travel the Australian outback by tour bus. Donations benefit Pride Center of Vermont.