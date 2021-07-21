 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 21 to 28 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 19, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 21 to 28 

    William Edelglass @ The Current

    • In concert with the museum's ongoing Meleko Mokgosi exhibit, the Emerson College associate professor elucidates the history of the concept of race....
    • Thu., July 22, 5-7 p.m. Free.

    'Exploring Earth' @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • An exhibition that reflects on the intersection of spirituality and art, celebrating Earth magic, spirit animals and plants and transcendence; work by Isaias Crow, Jennifer...
    • Through Oct. 31

  • South Burlington Public Library & City Hall Grand Opening @ City Center (South Burlington)

    • A ribbon-cutting ceremony and building tour introduce locals to a new downtown government center. Food trucks, music and family fun round out the occasion....
    • Fri., July 23, 4:30-8 p.m. Free.

    Lula Wiles @ Knoll Farm

    • The folk group lends its soothing strains to this benefit concert for First Light's Indigenous-led land return efforts in the Northeast....
    • Sat., July 24, 7 p.m. $20-50.

  • Words in the Woods @ Knight Point State Park

    • Glancing Off author Verandah Porche leads an in-person visit to a North Hero park as part of a Vermont Humanities literature program....
    • Sat., July 24, 11 a.m. Free; preregister.

    Farm to Fork Tuesdays @ Wheeler House

    • Locavores lick their lips over entrées including grilled chicken Margherita and eggplant Margherita....
    • Tue., July 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m. $16.

  • 'Popcorn Falls' @ Isham Family Farm

    • Two actors play more than 20 townsfolk trying to stage a play to save their failing city in this feel-good comedy presented by Vermont Stage....
    • Wednesdays-Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Aug. 8 $40.
Tags:

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

