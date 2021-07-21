The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 21 to 28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lula Wiles

Lula Wiles

Land Back

Saturday 24

Folk-rock trio Lula Wiles roll up to Knoll Farm in Fayston, fiddles and upright basses in hand. The group's twilight concert benefits First Light and their Wabanaki- and Abenaki-led land return efforts in New England. Whether watching in person or via Facebook Live, audience members enjoy the radical rhythms of the band Paste magazine called "provocateurs of the best kind."

Poets and Parks

Saturday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Verdant Books

Verandah Porche

Vermont poet Verandah Porche, author of Sudden Eden, has published award-winning work since the 1970s. On Saturday, she leads a verse lover's voyage through the forests and coastlines of Knight Point State Park in North Hero as part of the ongoing Vermont Humanities series Words in the Woods.

Cut That Ribbon

Friday 23

The City of South Burlington invites its citizens to celebrate the grand opening of its new government center. Revelers of all ages enjoy remarks from city council chair Helen Riehle; a tour of the new South Burlington Public Library and auditorium; and a street fair featuring food trucks, a bouncy house and live music.

Social Constructs

Thursday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Aaron Siskind Foundation

William Edelglass

Visitors to Stowe art center the Current may already have viewed painter Meleko Mokgosi's provocative solo show "Scripto-visual." The Botswana-born artist's large-scale works address hard-hitting themes of colonialism, democracy and nationalism. This week, Emerson College associate professor William Edelglass gives a free virtual talk relating the exhibition to the history of the concept of race.

Foodie's Delight

Tuesday 27

South Burlington nonprofit Common Roots and venue Wheeler House offer up another chef-prepared Farm to Fork Tuesdays meal, with proceeds benefiting Farm to School student chef education programs. This week, hungry guests choose between chicken Margherita and eggplant Margherita, served with chickpea and vegetable salad.

Opening Night

Wednesday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Stage

Popcorn Falls

You may not have been to a play in a while, but you've never seen a show like this one. Vermont Stage heads to Isham Family Farm's First: Earth Summer Series with a triumphant, laugh-out-loud production of Popcorn Falls, a two-actor, 20-character comedy about saving a run-down tourist town. See it through August 8.

Earth Magic

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Spruce Peak Arts

"Everything We Do Is in Prayer" by Isaias Crow

Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe presents "Exploring Earth," a stunningly spiritual, multidiscipline collection by BIPOC artists Jennifer Herrera Condry, Will Kasso Condry, Amy Hook-Therrien, Gibran Isaias Lopez and Harlan Mack. Murals, paintings and sculptures celebrate community, healing and Mother Earth. On view by appointment through October 31.