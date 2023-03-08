The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jesse Cooper

Customer Service: Sketch Comedy by Serious People

Make a Scene

Friday 10 & Saturday 11

Dirt Road Theater takes comedy very seriously. Hence, its first-ever scripted show, Customer Service: Sketch Comedy by Serious People, is a matter of grave importance. Audiences at Montpelier's Savoy Theater should anticipate rigorously workshopped scenes and actors at the top of their craft. (And plenty of laughs, as well, but you didn't hear that from us.)

Mushroom It May Concern

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jackson Gallery

"Turkey Tails Rainbow" by Meg Madden

Local naturalist Meg Madden presents her solo show "The Art of Mycology" at Middlebury's Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater. Madden's photographs, which may be familiar to any of her 43,000 Instagram followers in attendance, give the weird and wonderful world of mushrooms its moment in the sun — or the shade, as the case may be.

All Spokes Aside...

Thursday 9

click to enlarge © Ocusfocus | Dreamstime

Pedal Parables

Burlington's Old Spokes Home hosts Pedal Parables, an open mic where cyclists tell tales from the trail. In five minutes, each speaker shares a bicycle-themed story, and listeners come away with a moral or some knowledge that they didn't have before. Full Barrel Cooperative serves up a cash bar.

Piano Holds Barred

Friday 10 & Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dover Quartet

Robison Hall at Middlebury College's Mahaney Arts Center sees the celebrated Dover Quartet and award-winning pianist Haochen Zhang come together for the electric Vermont premiere of a new work by American composer Marc Neikrug. The Dover Quartet also appears at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts.

Choo-Choo It Yourself

Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy

NWV Vermont Rails Model Railroad Show

Model train enthusiasts of all ages chug, chug, chug their way to the NWV Vermont Rails Model Railroad Show at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center in St. Albans. More than 100 tables overflow with displays as well as supplies, books and videos for purchase, and kids enjoy face painting and hands-on activities.

Folk Medicine

Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mavis and Roy MacNeil

Greensboro's Highland Center for the Arts hosts Roy, Mavis & the Local Folk Orchestra, a benefit for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network in memory of Allen Church. Sibling duo Roy and Mavis MacNeil take the stage alongside a veritable who's who of local musical talent for a show that draws inspiration from classical music, rock and roll, Americana, and French Canadian folk traditions.

Bern After Reading

Monday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy

It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders

Socialists, bookworms, mitten lovers and everyone in between flock to Bernie Sanders' virtual launch of his new book, It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, hosted by Random House over Zoom. The manifesto is a progressive argument against our current inequitable economic status quo and a proposal for how to change it. Attendees' submitted questions may be answered during the event.