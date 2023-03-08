 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 8-14 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 06, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 8-14 

By

Published March 6, 2023 at 4:13 p.m. | Updated March 6, 2023 at 4:14 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Pedal Parables @ Old Spokes Home

    • Cyclists share tails from the trail at a bike-themed open mic....
    • Thu., March 9, 7 p.m. Free; preregister for open mic; cash bar.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Customer Service: Sketch Show @ Savoy Theater

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., March 10, 6 p.m. and Sat., March 11, 6 p.m. $15

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Dover Quartet and Haochen Zhang @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The celebrated ensemble and award-winning pianist present the Vermont premiere of a new work by Marc Neikrug. Live stream available....
    • Fri., March 10, 7:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Meg Madden @ Jackson Gallery, Town Hall Theater

    • "The Art of Mycology," photographs of mushrooms by the Vermont naturalist....
    • Through March 19

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    NWV Vermont Rails Model Railroad Show @ Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center

    • Model train enthusiasts of all ages chug, chug, chug their way through a day of exhibits, face painting and other family-friendly activities....
    • Sat., March 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $2-6; free for kids under 6.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Dover Quartet @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • Classical compositions carry through the air courtesy of the Grammy Award-nominated chamber ensemble....
    • Sat., March 11, 7-9:30 p.m. $10-45.

  • Staff Picks
    Roy, Mavis & the Local Folk Orchestra @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Sibling duo Roy and Mavis MacNeil and friends raise money for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network with a concert drawing influence from folk, rock and...
    • Sat., March 11, 7 p.m. $15 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Bernie Sanders (Words)

    • Vermont's longtime senator launches his new book, It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism. Presented by Random House. Ticket includes book....
    • Mon., March 13, 8 p.m. $35; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

