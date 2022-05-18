 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 16-22 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 16, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 16-22 

  • Staff Picks
    Sunset Picnic, Live Music & Games @ Otter Creek Gorge Preserve

    • Middlebury Area Land Trust hosts a serene nature experience, complete with a crackling campfire, outdoor games and banjo music by Nate Gusakov. BYO picnic and...
    • Thu., May 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Roar! Showcase @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Thu., May 19, 8:15 p.m. $10

  • Staff Picks
    'Gloria' @ The Cathedral Church of St. Paul

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus astounds with John Rutter’s splendid three-movement piece for choir, brass and organ, alongside other selections....
    • Fri., May 20, 7:30 p.m. $15.

  • Staff Picks
    Rebecca Silbernagel @ Vermont Statehouse Cafeteria

    • "The Happy Place Project, Part 2," black-and-white portraits, mostly of Vermont legislators, photographed at a place or doing an activity that grounds them....
    • Through May 27

  • Staff Picks
    Black Fly Bike or Run @ Lake Willoughby and Mt. Pisgah

    • Speedsters run or ride beautiful backroads with views of Lake Willoughby. After-race meal provided, featuring live music. Camping option available....
    • Sat., May 21, 8 a.m. $25-75; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Bloom Time Festival & Open House @ University of Vermont Horticulture Research Center

    • The Friends of the Horticulture Farm celebrate floral fabulosity with a day of live music, wagon rides, gardening activities and picnicking....
    • Sat., May 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Community Planting Day & Garden Planning @ Starr Farm Park

    • Volunteers plant shrubs and perennials in the future home of the Pride Center of Vermont community garden....
    • Sat., May 21, 12-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Gloria' @ Grace Congregational Church

    • The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus astounds with John Rutter’s splendid three-movement piece for choir, brass and organ, alongside other selections....
    • Sat., May 21, 7:30 p.m. $15.
