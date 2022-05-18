The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 16-22 

click to enlarge © Iofoto | Dreamstime

Sunset Picnic Live Musice & Games

Sunset Trip

Thursday 19

Middlebury Area Land Trust hosts Sunset Picnic, Live Music & Games at Otter Creek Gorge Preserve, Weybridge's little slice of paradise. Locals pack a picnic dinner, partake in all-ages lawn games and enjoy the clawhammer stylings of banjo player Nate Gusakov around the campfire.

In Full Bloom

Saturday 21

Bloom TIme Festival

The Friends of the Horticulture Farm celebrate floral fabulosity with the Bloom Time Festival and Open House, a day of live music, gardening activities and picnicking at the University of Vermont Horticulture Research Center. Family-friendly activities of all sorts, such as face painting and wagon rides, delight visitors among all the flowering plants dressed in their springtime best.

Dancing Through the Fire

Thursday 19

Roar! Showcase

Jenna Perrapato hosts the Roar! Showcase at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club, a smorgasbord of sets from LGBTQ+, female and nonbinary comedians. This rip-roaring variety show features everything from standup to drag and improv to burlesque, and ticket sales benefit the grassroots abortion fund Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom.

Raise Your Voice

Friday 20 & Saturday 21

Gloria

Audiences at Burlington's Cathedral Church of St. Paul and Rutland's Grace Congregational Church witness the triumphant springtime return of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus. The ensemble's program centers on Gloria, John Rutter's splendid three-movement piece for choir, brass and organ. Other selections include tango numbers, Cajun folk songs and a toccata by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Lake a Leg

Saturday 21

Black Fly Bike or Run

The black flies may be fast, but the participants in the inaugural Black Fly Bike or Run are faster. Cyclists and joggers race for glory along a scenic Westmore route featuring stunning Lake Willoughby views, then enjoy a delicious postgame meal and brews. Free camping all weekend offers friends old and new an epic Northeast Kingdom experience.

Rainbow Connection

Saturday 21

Community Planting Day

Pride Center of Vermont volunteers join up with Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront for a Community Planting Day & Garden Planning event at Starr Farm Park. At the park's community garden, the site of the center's future trans and queer outdoor space, the team plants shrubs and perennials and shares ideas.

As a Clam

Ongoing

Rebecca Silbernagel

Sequels abound nowadays, but Rebecca Silbernagel's "The Happy Place Project, Part 2" is a welcome one. The photographer and House clerk employee presents a follow-up to her 2020 exhibit, featuring portraits of Vermont state legislators at home or other beloved locations in their districts. The show is on view through May 27 in the Vermont Statehouse cafeteria in Montpelier.