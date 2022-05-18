The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 16-22 

click to enlarge
-
© Iofoto | Dreamstime
-
Sunset Picnic Live Musice & Games
Sunset Trip
Thursday 19
Middlebury Area Land Trust hosts Sunset Picnic, Live Music & Games at Otter Creek Gorge Preserve, Weybridge's little slice of paradise. Locals pack a picnic dinner, partake in all-ages lawn games and enjoy the clawhammer stylings of banjo player Nate Gusakov around the campfire.
In Full Bloom
Saturday 21
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of Friends Of The Horticulture Farm
-
Bloom TIme Festival
The Friends of the Horticulture Farm celebrate floral fabulosity with the Bloom Time Festival and Open House, a day of live music, gardening activities and picnicking at the University of Vermont Horticulture Research Center. Family-friendly activities of all sorts, such as face painting and wagon rides, delight visitors among all the flowering plants dressed in their springtime best.
Dancing Through the Fire
Thursday 19
click to enlarge
-
© Fernando Gregory | Dreamstime
-
Roar! Showcase
Jenna Perrapato hosts the Roar! Showcase at Burlington's Vermont Comedy Club, a smorgasbord of sets from LGBTQ+, female and nonbinary comedians. This rip-roaring variety show features everything from standup to drag and improv to burlesque, and ticket sales benefit the grassroots abortion fund Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom.
Raise Your Voice
Friday 20 & Saturday 21
click to enlarge
Audiences at Burlington's Cathedral Church of St. Paul and Rutland's Grace Congregational Church witness the triumphant springtime return of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus. The ensemble's program centers on Gloria, John Rutter's splendid three-movement piece for choir, brass and organ. Other selections include tango numbers, Cajun folk songs and a toccata by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Lake a Leg
Saturday 21
click to enlarge
-
© Erin Elliott | Dreamstime
-
Black Fly Bike or Run
The black flies may be fast, but the participants in the inaugural Black Fly Bike or Run are faster. Cyclists and joggers race for glory along a scenic Westmore route featuring stunning Lake Willoughby views, then enjoy a delicious postgame meal and brews. Free camping all weekend offers friends old and new an epic Northeast Kingdom experience.
Rainbow Connection
Saturday 21
click to enlarge
-
© Viviolsen | Dreamstime
-
Community Planting Day
Pride Center of Vermont volunteers join up with Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront for a Community Planting Day & Garden Planning event at Starr Farm Park. At the park's community garden, the site of the center's future trans and queer outdoor space, the team plants shrubs and perennials and shares ideas.
As a Clam
Ongoing
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of The Artist
-
Rebecca Silbernagel
Sequels abound nowadays, but Rebecca Silbernagel's "The Happy Place Project, Part 2" is a welcome one. The photographer and House clerk employee presents a follow-up to her 2020 exhibit, featuring portraits of Vermont state legislators at home or other beloved locations in their districts. The show is on view through May 27 in the Vermont Statehouse cafeteria in Montpelier.