Seven Days needs your support!

May 01, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 3-9 

By

Published May 1, 2023 at 3:35 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'The Kobzar's Prayer for Ukraine' @ All Souls Interfaith Gathering

    • Traveling bard Jurij Fedynskyj plays the bandura to raise funds for the war effort....
    • Thu., May 4, 7-10 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Tastings: An Evening of Six Short Plays' @ Snow Farm Vineyard

    • Comedy, drama and wine flights collide at this sampling of works by playwrights including Vermont's Lesley Becker and Connecticut's Jan Mason....
    • Fri., May 5, 6-8 p.m. and Sat., May 6, 6-8 p.m. $18.

  • Waking WIndows Festival @ Monkey House

    • (indie)...
    • Fri., May 5, 5 p.m., Sat., May 6, 5 p.m. and Sun., May 7, 5 p.m. $55

  • Winslow Colwell @ Jackson Gallery, Town Hall Theater

    • "#Skylights," paper constructions, light boxes, kite art and folded lanterns by the Ripton artist....
    • Through June 10

  • Staff Picks
    Tree Sale @ Scott Farm

    • Home growers pick up preordered apple, peach, blueberry, grape, fig, pear and plum plants at this horticultural extravaganza....
    • Sat., May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., May 7, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Prices vary; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    The Fyre and Lightning Consort @ Plainfield Town Hall Opera House

    • The medieval and renaissance trio gets the townsfolk reveling with tunes played on the harp, lute, whistle, bagpipes and hurdy-gurdy....
    • Sat., May 6, 7 p.m. $5-30 suggested donation.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire' @ Savoy Theater

    • An award-winning documentary takes a searing look into the truth about forest fires and humanity's response to them....
    • Wed., May 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $10.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Tastings: An Evening of Six Short Plays' @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • Comedy, drama and wine flights collide at this sampling of works by playwrights including Vermont's Lesley Becker and Connecticut's Jan Mason....
    • Thu., May 11, 8-9:30 p.m., Fri., May 12, 8-9:30 p.m. and Sat., May 13, 8-9:30 p.m. $18.
