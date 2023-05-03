The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 3-9 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Bryan Lasky

Waking Windows

Please Don't Stop the Music

Friday 5-Sunday 7

Waking Windows isn't gone, and it's definitely not forgotten. It just looks a little different this year: Festivalgoers can find a pared-down, but no less eye-popping, slate of performers at the Monkey House and Rotary Park in Winooski. Featured acts include Pile, Underground System and Rough Francis, and the weekend ends with a pizza party.

Burn This Way

Wednesday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ralph Bloemers

Elemental Reimagine Wildfire

Montpelier's Savoy Theater screens Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire, a dramatic and paradigm-shifting documentary that aims to educate viewers about forest fires, how we should reimagine our response to them and what lessons Vermont can take from the American West. A Q&A with director Trip Jennings follows.

Peace of Mind

Thursday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Artist

Jurij Fedynskyj

The ancient Ukrainian tradition of the kobzar — traveling bards who were largely wiped out under Joseph Stalin — is alive and well at The Kobzar's Prayer for Ukraine, a special fundraising concert at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne. Musician and storyteller Jurij Fedynskyj plays traditional songs on the bandura and raises funds for war relief.

Take a Sip

Friday 5 & Saturday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jenn Adams

Adam Cunningham and Sarah Venooker

Wine lovers and theater fans alike enjoy a fabulous flight of performances at Tastings: An Evening of Six Short Plays at Snow Farm Vineyard in South Hero. Six playwrights, including Vermont's Lesley Becker, present stories of love, betrayal, drama, hilarity, climate change and even a certain lake monster for audiences with discerning palates.

Renaissance Band

Saturday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy

Steven Light, Ellie Hayes and Kathy Light

Brethren, ready thy dancing shoes for the Fyre and Lightning Consort's appearance at Plainfield Town Hall Opera House. The medieval and Renaissance trio gets townsfolk reveling with lively tunes from Poland, Scotland, Ireland and Belgium, played on the harp, lute, whistle, bagpipes and hurdy-gurdy.

Buy One, Get One Tree

Saturday 6 & Sunday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy

Tree Sale

Gardeners get their preorders in for the annual Tree Sale at Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston. Those who have ordered online roll up during their assigned time slot and leave with a truck full of apple, peach, blueberry, grape, cherry, fig, pear or plum plants at this horticultural extravaganza.

Paper Trail

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

'Self-Portrait With Sky' by Winslow Colwell

Ripton artist and former professional kite maker Winslow Colwell presents "#Skylights," a solo show at Town Hall Theater's Jackson Gallery in Middlebury. This collection takes the humble kite to new heights, with light boxes, lanterns and other paper constructions that boggle the eye with their size, complexity and artfulness.