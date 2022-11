The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2022 

click to enlarge

M

click image

click to enlarge Courtesy

Haley Pero

“I shop local not only because it keeps dollars and jobs in our communities, but because it’s usually a better choice for the planet, too,” Pero said. “I’d much rather spend money at local stores than give it to corporate giants like Amazon — and Vermont’s small businesses have amazing products! I love that, from food to gifts and everything in between, I can shop in my own community.”

Food & Drink Gifts

... for splendid sipping

aking a list and checking it twice? Don’t be naughty — be nice! Your merry marching orders this holiday season are to resist the big-box stores and shop local. Small, indie makers and retailers play an outsize role in Vermont’s culture. They keep our downtowns in business and our community ties strong. As part of our annual Gift Local Giveaway, we asked readers to get vocal about gifting local and share their favorite Green Mountain State storefronts. Their top answers made it into the Nice List — our community-curated shopping directory.Seeking a special bottle for the badass bartender in your life? Some sparkly bling for the object of your affection? A new page-turner for your bookworm big sis? You can find all that and more at the rad retailers rounded up byreaders.More than 1,100 Vermonters cast 8,602 votes for the stores they love to support. A whopping 63.4 percent pledged to purchase three or more gifts locally this season, while 25.9 percent vowed to buy all of their gifts close to ho-ho-home. That’s the spirit!The winner of our giveaway is, who scored $500 in shop-local bucks to two retailers of her choice courtesy of New England Federal Credit Union . Ready to tackle some home improvement projects, she selected, an antique and vintage home goods store in Burlington, and, a building materials supplier with eight Vermont outlets.We couldn’t have said it better.

Beverage Warehouse

Winooski, beveragewarehousevt.com

Caledonia Spirits

Montpelier, caledoniaspirits.com

Cheese & Wine Traders

South Burlington, cheeseandwinetraders.com

Dedalus

Burlington, Stowe, dedaluswine.com

Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market

Essex, saltandbubbleswine.com

... for sweetie pies

Klinger's Bread Company

South Burlington, klingersbread.com

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Burlington, Waterbury Center, lakechamplainchocolates.com

Madeleine's Bakery

Milton, madeleinesbakery.com

Mirabelles Bakery

South Burlington, mirabellesbakery.com

Poorhouse Pies

Underhill, poorhousepies.com

... for adventurous eaters

Cheese & Wine Traders

South Burlington, cheeseandwinetraders.com

City Market/Onion River Co-op

Burlington, citymarket.coop

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Dakin Farm

Ferrisburgh, South Burlington, dakinfarm.com

Dedalus

Burlington, Stowe, dedaluswine.com

... for the wannabe chef

As the Crow Flies

St. Albans City, Facebook

Capital Kitchen

Montpelier, capitalkitchenvt.com

Homeport

Burlington, homeportonline.com

Kiss the Cook

Burlington, kissthecook.net

Stowe Living

Stowe, stoweliving.net

Outdoors & Recreation Gifts

... for skiers and riders

Alpine Shop

South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com

Burton

Burlington, burton.com

Onion River Outdoors

Montpelier, onionriver.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Skirack

Burlington, skirack.com

... for outdoor fans

Alpine Shop

South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com

Burton

Burlington, burton.com

Onion River Outdoors

Montpelier, onionriver.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Skirack

Burlington, skirack.com

... for wheely good people

Old Spokes Home

Burlington, oldspokeshome.com

Skirack

Burlington, skirack.com

Earl's Cyclery & Fitness

South Burlington, earlsbikes.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

North Star Sports

Burlington, northstarsportsvt.com

Clothing, Shoes & Accessories Gifts

... for fashionable folks

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

ECCO Clothes

Burlington, eccoclothesboutique.com

Harbour Thread

Burlington, harbourthread.com

Jess Boutique

Burlington, jessboutique.com

SidePony Boutique

Hinesburg, sideponyboutique.com

... for thrifters

Battery Street Jeans

Burlington, Facebook

Dirt Chic

Burlington, dirtchicvt.com

The Getup Vintage

Montpelier, Facebook

Old Gold

Burlington, Facebook

The Vault Collective

Burlington, thevaultcollective.com

... for someone who is a real gem

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Jennifer Kahn Jewelry

Burlington, jenniferkahnjewelry.com

Perrywinkle's

Burlington; Plattsburgh, N.Y., perrywinkles.com

Tradewinds

Burlington, tradewindsvt.com

Zinnia

Burlington, zinniastores.com

... for growing and stylish kids

Boho Baby

Williston, bohobabyvt.com

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Once Upon a Child

Williston, onceuponachild.com

minikin

Montpelier, minikin.com

Zutano Outlet Store

Montpelier, zutano.com

... for putting your best foot forward

Danform Shoes

Burlington, Colchester, Shelburne, St. Albans, danformshoesvt.com

Dear Lucy

Burlington, dearlucy.com

Harbour Thread

Burlington, harbourthread.com

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel

Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston, lennyshoe.com

Outdoor Gear Exchange

Burlington, gearx.com

Arts & Entertainment Gifts

... for vinyl lovers

Autumn Records

Winooski, autumnrecordsvt.com

Buch Spieler Records

Montpelier, buchspielerrecords.com

Burlington Records

Burlington, burlingtonrecords.com

Pure Pop

Burlington, purepoprecords.com

Speaking Volumes

Burlington, speakingvolumesvt.com

... for keeping little ones occupied

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Jamie Two Coats' Toy Shop

Shelburne, Facebook

Kidstructive Fun

South Burlington, kidstructivefuntoys.com

Turner Toys

Williston, turnertoys.com

Woodbury Mountain Toys

Montpelier, woodburymountaintoys.com

... for getting crafty

The Drawing Board

Montpelier, drawingboardvt.com

Must Love Yarn

Shelburne, mustloveyarn.com

Notion Fabric & Craft

Montpelier, notionvt.com

Vermont Art Supply

Burlington, vermontartsupply.com

... for the musically inclined

Ellis Music

Royalton, ellismusic.com

GuitarSam

Montpelier, guitarsam.com

Randolin Music

Shelburne, randolin.com

Vermont Violins

South Burlington, vermontviolins.com

... for bookworms

Bear Pond Books

Montpelier, bearpondbooks.com

Bear Pond Books

Stowe, stowebooks.com

Crow Bookshop

Burlington, crowbooks.com

The Flying Pig Bookstore

Shelburne, flyingpigbooks.com

Phoenix Books

Burlington, Essex, Rutland, phoenixbooks.biz

... for geeking out

Computers for Change

Burlington, computersforchange.com

LeZot Camera

Burlington, lezotcameras.com

Small Dog Electronics

Burlington, smalldog.com

Home & Garden Gifts

... for the home

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Home & Garden Vermont

Burlington, homeandgardenvermont.com

Homeport

Burlington, homeportonline.com

SLATE

Burlington, Middlebury, slatehome.co

Stowe Living

Stowe, stoweliving.net

... for gardeners

Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm

Colchester, claussens.com

Evergreen Gardens of Vermont

Waterbury Center, evergreengardensvermont.com

Gardener's Supply Company

Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston, gardeners.com

Guy's Farm and Yard

Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston, guysfarmandyard.com

Montpelier Agway

Montpelier, montpelieragway.com

... for antique lovers

Anjou & the Little Pear

Burlington, anjouvt.com

Barge Canal Market

Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com

Five Corners Antiques

Essex Junction, 5cornersantiques.com

Habitat ReStore

Milton, Swanton, Williston, vermonthabitat.org/restore

Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace

Burlington, vintageinspired.net

... for art collectors

ArtHound Gallery

Essex, arthoundgalleryvt.com

Common Deer

Burlington, commondeer.com

Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery

Burlington, froghollow.org

Milton Artists' Guild Art Center & Gallery

Milton, miltonartistsguild.org

Thirty-odd

Burlington, thirtyodd.com

... FUR the whole family

The Dog and Cat

Essex, Stowe, thedogandcatvt.com

Guy's Farm and Yard

Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston, guysfarmandyard.com

The Pet Advantage

South Burlington, thepetadvantage.com

Pet Food Warehouse

Shelburne, South Burlington, pfwvt.com

The Quirky Pet

Montpelier, quirkypet.com

Beauty & Body Gifts

... for lookin' good

Farm Craft VT

Shelburne, farmcraftvt.com

Flourish Beauty Lab

White River Junction, flourishbeautylab.com

Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary

Burlington, lunaroma.com

Mirror Mirror

Burlington, Stowe, mirrormirrorvt.com

Splash Naturals

Montpelier, splashnaturals.com

... for self-care

ALKAME CO

Burlington, alkameco.com

Flourish Beauty Lab

White River Junction, flourishbeautylab.com

Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary

Burlington, lunaroma.com

Mirror Mirror

Burlington, Stowe, mirrormirrorvt.com

Pure Energy Apothecary

Williston, pureenergyvt.com

... that are, like, super chill

AroMed Essentials

Montpelier, aromedessentials.com

Ceres Collaborative

Burlington, ceresvt.com

Green State Dispensary

Burlington, greenstatedispensary.com

Magic Mann

Essex, magicmann.com

Pepper Lee

Burlington, pepperleecbd.com

Need some specific gift ideas? See what our editors recommend for everyone on your list: