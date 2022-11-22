The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2022 

2022 Vermont Holiday Gift Guide

When it comes to giving, it's the thought that counts — and there's a lot of brainpower behind the 70 presents highlighted in this handy guide. These delightful, often unexpected gifts were cherry-picked to check all the boxes: Some will run you less than $20, while others are "do-good" gifts that contribute to worthy causes. From a bubble gum chemistry kit for your kid to coffee-infused maple syrup for Grandma, there's something sweet for everyone on your list.

By Seven Days Staff

Holiday Gift Guide