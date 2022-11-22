The 'Nice' List: Reader Recommendations for Shopping Local in 2022 

Published November 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
“I shop local not only because it keeps dollars and jobs in our communities, but because it’s usually a better choice for the planet, too,” Pero said. “I’d much rather spend money at local stores than give it to corporate giants like Amazon — and Vermont’s small businesses have amazing products! I love that, from food to gifts and everything in between, I can shop in my own community.”
Beverage Warehouse
Winooski, beveragewarehousevt.com
Caledonia Spirits
Montpelier, caledoniaspirits.com
Cheese & Wine Traders
South Burlington, cheeseandwinetraders.com
Dedalus
Burlington, Stowe, dedaluswine.com
Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market
Essex, saltandbubbleswine.com
Klinger's Bread Company
South Burlington, klingersbread.com
Lake Champlain Chocolates
Burlington, Waterbury Center, lakechamplainchocolates.com
Madeleine's Bakery
Milton, madeleinesbakery.com
Mirabelles Bakery
South Burlington, mirabellesbakery.com
Poorhouse Pies
Underhill, poorhousepies.com
City Market/Onion River Co-op
Burlington, citymarket.coop
Common Deer
Burlington, commondeer.com
Dakin Farm
Ferrisburgh, South Burlington, dakinfarm.com
As the Crow Flies
St. Albans City, Facebook
Capital Kitchen
Montpelier, capitalkitchenvt.com
Homeport
Burlington, homeportonline.com
Kiss the Cook
Burlington, kissthecook.net
Stowe Living
Stowe, stoweliving.net
Alpine Shop
South Burlington, alpineshopvt.com
Burton
Burlington, burton.com
Onion River Outdoors
Montpelier, onionriver.com
Outdoor Gear Exchange
Burlington, gearx.com
Skirack
Burlington, skirack.com
Old Spokes Home
Burlington, oldspokeshome.com
Earl's Cyclery & Fitness
South Burlington, earlsbikes.com
North Star Sports
Burlington, northstarsportsvt.com
ECCO Clothes
Burlington, eccoclothesboutique.com
Harbour Thread
Burlington, harbourthread.com
Jess Boutique
Burlington, jessboutique.com
SidePony Boutique
Hinesburg, sideponyboutique.com
Battery Street Jeans
Burlington, Facebook
Dirt Chic
Burlington, dirtchicvt.com
The Getup Vintage
Montpelier, Facebook
Old Gold
Burlington, Facebook
The Vault Collective
Burlington, thevaultcollective.com
Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
Burlington, jenniferkahnjewelry.com
Perrywinkle's
Burlington; Plattsburgh, N.Y., perrywinkles.com
Tradewinds
Burlington, tradewindsvt.com
Zinnia
Burlington, zinniastores.com
Boho Baby
Williston, bohobabyvt.com
Once Upon a Child
Williston, onceuponachild.com
minikin
Montpelier, minikin.com
Zutano Outlet Store
Montpelier, zutano.com
Danform Shoes
Burlington, Colchester, Shelburne, St. Albans, danformshoesvt.com
Dear Lucy
Burlington, dearlucy.com
Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
Barre; Plattsburgh, N.Y.; St. Albans; Williston, lennyshoe.com
Autumn Records
Winooski, autumnrecordsvt.com
Buch Spieler Records
Montpelier, buchspielerrecords.com
Burlington Records
Burlington, burlingtonrecords.com
Pure Pop
Burlington, purepoprecords.com
Speaking Volumes
Burlington, speakingvolumesvt.com
Jamie Two Coats' Toy Shop
Shelburne, Facebook
Kidstructive Fun
South Burlington, kidstructivefuntoys.com
Turner Toys
Williston, turnertoys.com
Woodbury Mountain Toys
Montpelier, woodburymountaintoys.com
The Drawing Board
Montpelier, drawingboardvt.com
Must Love Yarn
Shelburne, mustloveyarn.com
Notion Fabric & Craft
Montpelier, notionvt.com
Vermont Art Supply
Burlington, vermontartsupply.com
Ellis Music
Royalton, ellismusic.com
GuitarSam
Montpelier, guitarsam.com
Randolin Music
Shelburne, randolin.com
Vermont Violins
South Burlington, vermontviolins.com
Bear Pond Books
Montpelier, bearpondbooks.com
Crow Bookshop
Burlington, crowbooks.com
The Flying Pig Bookstore
Shelburne, flyingpigbooks.com
Phoenix Books
Burlington, Essex, Rutland, phoenixbooks.biz
Computers for Change
Burlington, computersforchange.com
LeZot Camera
Burlington, lezotcameras.com
Small Dog Electronics
Burlington, smalldog.com
Home & Garden Vermont
Burlington, homeandgardenvermont.com
SLATE
Burlington, Middlebury, slatehome.co
Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm
Colchester, claussens.com
Evergreen Gardens of Vermont
Waterbury Center, evergreengardensvermont.com
Gardener's Supply Company
Burlington; Lebanon, N.H.; Williston, gardeners.com
Guy's Farm and Yard
Montpelier, Morrisville, St. Albans, Williston, guysfarmandyard.com
Montpelier Agway
Montpelier, montpelieragway.com
Anjou & the Little Pear
Burlington, anjouvt.com
Barge Canal Market
Burlington, bargecanalmarketvt.com
Five Corners Antiques
Essex Junction, 5cornersantiques.com
Habitat ReStore
Milton, Swanton, Williston, vermonthabitat.org/restore
Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace
Burlington, vintageinspired.net
ArtHound Gallery
Essex, arthoundgalleryvt.com
Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery
Burlington, froghollow.org
Milton Artists' Guild Art Center & Gallery
Milton, miltonartistsguild.org
Thirty-odd
Burlington, thirtyodd.com
The Dog and Cat
Essex, Stowe, thedogandcatvt.com
The Pet Advantage
South Burlington, thepetadvantage.com
Pet Food Warehouse
Shelburne, South Burlington, pfwvt.com
The Quirky Pet
Montpelier, quirkypet.com
Farm Craft VT
Shelburne, farmcraftvt.com
Flourish Beauty Lab
White River Junction, flourishbeautylab.com
Lunaroma Aromatic Apothecary
Burlington, lunaroma.com
Mirror Mirror
Burlington, Stowe, mirrormirrorvt.com
Splash Naturals
Montpelier, splashnaturals.com
ALKAME CO
Burlington, alkameco.com
Pure Energy Apothecary
Williston, pureenergyvt.com
AroMed Essentials
Montpelier, aromedessentials.com
Ceres Collaborative
Burlington, ceresvt.com
Green State Dispensary
Burlington, greenstatedispensary.com
Magic Mann
Essex, magicmann.com
Pepper Lee
Burlington, pepperleecbd.com
