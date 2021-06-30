 Project Information Meeting: Shelburne Street Roundabout Project | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 30, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Project Information Meeting: Shelburne Street Roundabout Project 

The Vermont Agency of Transportation and Burlington Department of Public Works Invites you to attend a Project Information Meeting for the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project


Thursday, July 1
6:30 – 8:00 PM Remote & In-person

Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/94965425554

Conference ID: 949 6542 5554

To dial in by phone, please call (646) 558-8656

Type in the Room ID: 949 6542 5554#

Once you are connected (if by phone) and the meeting has started, you will need to press *9 to raise your hand to be allowed to speak

To attend in-person, please join us in the front conference room of the Burlington Department of Public Works building located at 645 Pine Street in Burlington.

VTrans will present an update on the Shelburne Street Roundabout Project. The presentation will include a project overview, anticipated schedule and construction impacts. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions of the project team and contractor.

If you need additional information or would like to sign-up to receive future updates, please contact the project's Public Information Consultant, at 802-496-8956 or info@shelburnestreetroundabout.com.

