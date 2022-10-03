Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages 

File: Thom Glick

n Friday, the high school was teetering on the brink of closure, he said, but was able to stay open with administrators and clerical staff filling in for absent educators.





Roy, the Washington Central superintendent, said in an email to Seven Days that the staffing shortage was also a factor in U-32's half-day closure. The lack of substitutes in particular has made it difficult to weather "typical" absences due to cold, flu and COVID-19.



On Monday, "the situation became critical enough that we needed to restructure U-32's day to prioritize morning classes," she said.

She said the district is hoping to hold classes as usual on Tuesday.

