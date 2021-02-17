USDA Responds to Federal Farmers to Families Food Program Failure in Vermont 

click to enlarge
Vermont's congressional delegation sent a strongly worded letter to the United States Department of Agriculture on Friday
Food distribution in Burlington in May 2020
regarding the failure of a New Jersey-based* federal contractor to deliver food to Vermonters in need through the Farmers to Families Food Box program. On Wednesday morning, Vermont Foodbank
CEO John Sayles heard from the contractor, Global Trading Partners.
"I think the USDA has now requested that the vendor work with the Foodbank and the state for March and April," Sayles said, adding that he expected to talk with the owner of Global Trading Partners later on Wednesday.
"We're going to try and figure out how to get those boxes into the system that we are using," Sayles said.
The letter
signed by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) detailed that federally funded food boxes were being delivered to only five of Vermont's 14 counties and that Global Trading Partners had "failed to communicate even the most basic information to the State of Vermont or Vermont Foodbank."
The result, the delegation continued, "will leave nearly 250 towns, and hundreds [of] Vermont families, without the food assistance they were promised under this federal program."
The $5 billion national Farmers to Families Food Box program
launched in May 2020 in response to a spike in food insecurity as a result of the pandemic. It was also intended to provide markets for American-grown food and generate business for regional and local distributors.
The first two contracts for Vermont, totaling $13.9 million, were awarded to the Abbey Group
, a family-owned food service management company based in Enosburg Falls. The Abbey Group worked closely with the Foodbank and the state's emergency management team to distribute more than half a million boxes through August 2020.
Since then, contracts for Vermont have been awarded to out-of-state companies
. The latest list of awardees was announced on January 19, the last full day of the Trump presidency.
When Global Trading Partners received the most recent federal contract for Vermont, Sayles said the company did reach out to the Foodbank. But the conversation dead-ended when it became clear that the New Jersey company had no plan to do daily deliveries or distribute the boxes directly to those in need through the state's existing network of hunger-relief organizations.
Sayles said he reminded Global Trading Partners that under the USDA contract the company was required to do what is called "truck-to-trunk" distribution and that Vermont had organizations to which they could subcontract that final portion of the job. "We just never heard from them again, despite following up," he said.
While the federally contracted Farmers to Families program in Vermont has been in disarray, Sayles said that the Vermont Foodbank had already planned to step up to fill in the gap. It had prepared to do so after being told that the federal program would end December 31.
"Looking at the landscape in Vermont in the middle of winter, the need [was] still incredibly high," Sayles said. The Foodbank, the state and the Abbey Group had developed a system that worked well to coordinate registration and distribution of boxes, Sayles said, so it made sense to extend that partnership.
For January and February, the Foodbank subcontracted with the Abbey Group to deliver 20,000 boxes through 19 sites around the state. The 30-pound food boxes contain over 50 percent Vermont product, Sayles said.
The total cost of $1.5 million was covered by the Foodbank through community donations, although Sayles said he is in ongoing discussions with the state administration and the legislature about potential reimbursement from remaining CARES Act funds.
The recent $9 million gift to the Foodbank from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
did not directly contribute to the effort, but Sayles acknowledged the donation "has certainly given us the kind of breathing room to be able to make some really needed intense investments."
Sayles is hopeful that if Global Trading Partners works with the existing distribution system the Foodbank has helped coordinate, there will no longer be need for the Vermont-funded, duplicate version of the Farmers to Families program.
Vermonters can check dates and locations of the Vermont Foodbank's Farmers to Families food box distribution and register online or call the Foodbank at (802) 476-0316 for more information.
