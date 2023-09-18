Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Sophie Zdatny to Resign 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vermont State Colleges

Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, far right, at a meeting in June

"It is bittersweet to accept her resignation, but I speak for all trustees in wishing her well," board chair Lynn Dickinson said in a written statement.

has worked for the colleges since 2014, as associate general counsel and then general counsel. She

click to enlarge Courtesy of Vermont State Colleges

Sophie Zdatny





Grewal

The state colleges system also includes the Community College of Vermont, which is in good financial shape. The nonresidential school reported in August that registrations were up 13 percent over the year before.



Vermont State University's new student enrollment is down 15 percent this year, a drop administrators blame on publicity about the library plan, confusion that they anticipated in the wake of the reorganization, the impact of COVID-19, and the state's population, which is short on young people. There are 5,200 students enrolled, including more than 4,000 undergraduates, 500 in graduate programs and 700 in apprenticeships.



“Reductions in student [numbers] were anticipated and budgeted for,” Smith said last week in a written statement. “We know this is a strong foundation on which to build future classes who will grow in numbers and skill each year.”



Zdatny said something in similar on Monday. In charting a path forward for the state colleges system, she said, administrators have saved an asset that will benefit all of Vermont.



"Although the plan had originally been to close some of the campuses, I think the entire system was at risk of going under in 2020," she said. "I see us as essential to the future of Vermont. We educate teachers, nurses, social workers; we educate the plumbers, the electricians."

