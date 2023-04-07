Waking Windows Announces Weekend-Long Mini Festival 

click to enlarge
- courtesy of Bryan Lasky
- Waking Windows
When the members of indie booking collective Waking Windows
announced in February that their annual flagship festival, usually held the first weekend in May, was going to be a much different, more pared-down affair than in previous years, there were fears that it might be the end of the popular indie fest.
But the organization announced on Friday that the party is still very much on.
"Hey Friends!" the email from Waking Windows reads. "We couldn't let May pass without celebrating Waking Windows so we decided to throw a party!"
The 2023 Waking Windows festival takes place (where else?) in Winooski, May 5 through 7. As the organizers indicated in previous statements, this year's version won't be the massive event it has been previously, when more than 100 acts filled up every available venue in Winooski. Rather, the festival will take place exclusively at the Monkey House and in Rotary Park.
Friday is the kick-off show at the Monkey House. The lineup hasn't been revealed yet, and tickets will only be available at the door.
The party moves outside to the Rotary Stage on Saturday with a stacked schedule of bands including Boston indie rockers Pile
, experimental hip-hop artist Kafari
, Brooklyn singer-songwriter Zenizen
and local punks Rough Francis
. As is tradition, the festival closes with a pizza party at the Monkey House on Sunday night.
"We freaking love Winooski and throwing shows," the Waking Windows crew wrote, closing their press release. "And even the crazy rotary."
Tickets are on sale now at wakingwindows.com
.