 What's the Best Way to Break Things Off With My Sugar Daddy? | Ask the Rev. | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 20, 2021 Arts + Life » Ask the Rev.

What's the Best Way to Break Things Off With My Sugar Daddy? 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy

Dear Reverend, 

At the beginning of the pandemic, I was suddenly unemployed and wondering how I was going to make rent. I signed up for the app SeekingArrangement and found myself a sugar daddy. He's 74 years old and has been paying me a weekly allowance to be his online girlfriend and text with him every day. Now that the vaccine is rolling out, I'm worried he'll want to meet up for sex, and I really don't want to do that. What's the best way to break it off?

Sugar Free (female, 30)

Dear Sugar Free,

The etiquette of online sugar dating is the same as in-person dating, and honest communication is a key factor. Did you set expectations when you began your arrangement? It sounds like you're not sure whether he would even want to meet up. If you haven't discussed it already, now is the time.

Even if your texts and chats have been sexual in nature, that's not a guarantee of anything happening in the real world. You are never obligated to have sex with anybody — ever. Be clear that you are only interested in virtual interactions and, if he wants more, he can move on. If he's cool with your boundaries, you may be able to continue your mutually beneficial relationship.

If you'd rather break it off entirely, you don't owe him any grand explanation. If you've enjoyed your time with him, just be polite about it and let him down easy.

Since the vaccine is being doled out partially based on age, your sugar daddy likely will get it way before you do, so you have some time to figure things out.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend

Fill out my online form.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Ask the Rev. »

About The Author

The Reverend
Bio:
 What's your problem? Need some irreverent counsel on life's conundrums? You can always just "Ask the Rev."

Trending

Lawmakers May Roll Back Program That Credits Inmates for 'Good Time'
Elderwood Cited for Poor Patient Care During COVID-19 Outbreak
Scott's Executive Order to Update Act 250 Draws Fire
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 21 to 27
Former Burlington Principal Blames School Board for His Abrupt Departure
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Ask the Rev.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation