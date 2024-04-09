Seven Days Wins 18 First-Place Awards in Regional Media Competition

Seven Days won 18 first-place awards at the annual New England Newspaper & Press Association convention March 22-23 in Waltham, Mass. The awards presentation honored work published by the region’s daily and weekly newspapers, online news sites and specialty publications between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.
Read on for a list of our first-place finishers. In most cases, Seven Days competed against other large-circulation weeklies; the exceptions have been noted below. We’re very grateful to NENPA for the recognition — and to the advertisers and Super Readers who support our work!
Sports story
Ken Picard, “True Grit: Gravel Biking in Vermont Is Gaining Traction and Building Community”
Comments are closed.
Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.
While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.
Seven Days took home four first-place awards at the July Association of Alternative Newsmedia convention in Dallas, tying for the most wins with the Chicago Reader and the Willamette Week of Portland, Ore. We’re proud and grateful. Thanks, AAN! And thanks to our readers and advertisers for making our local journalism possible. Read on for the winners...
Seven Days won 20 first-place awards — more than any other media outlet — at the New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) convention in Waltham, Mass., last weekend competing against other large-circulation weeklies. We're honored by this recognition. Thanks to our talented staff — and to the Super Readers, sponsors and advertisers who fund our work!