Seven Days Wins 18 First-Place Awards in Regional Media Competition

won 18 first-place awards at the annual New England Newspaper & Press Association convention March 22-23 in Waltham, Mass. The awards presentation honored work published by the region’s daily and weekly newspapers, online news sites and specialty publications between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.Read on for a list of our first-place finishers. In most cases,competed against other large-circulation weeklies; the exceptions have been noted below. We’re very grateful to NENPA for the recognition — and to the advertisers and Super Readers who support our work!Become a Super Reader by making a financial contribution at sevendaysvt.com/super-reader

1st Place Awards

* 1st place across all NENPA members

2022Ken Picard, “Working on the Railroad: How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could” Paula Routly and Cathy Resmer, “From the Publisher” and “From the Deputy Publisher” columnsEva Sollberger, “Stuck in Vermont: Peter Harrigan Collected 600 Barbie Dolls in 30 Years, With Support From His Husband, Stan Baker, Who Collects Ken Dolls”Kevin McCallum, “Lake Advocates Say Vermont Has Botched Regulating Pollution on Dairy Farms” Eva Sollberger, “Stuck in Vermont: Meet Earl & Jackson Ransom and Amy Huyffer of Strafford Organic Creamery at Rockbottom Farm”Colin Flanders, “Vermont’s Relapse: Efforts to Address Opioid Addiction Were Starting to Work. Then Potent New Street Drugs Arrived.” Steve Goldstein, “Decades After He Was Killed in World War II, a Hinesburg Soldier Is Restored to His Family” staff, “On the Road: What Route 100 Says About Vermont” Chelsea Edgar, “The Conversation Artist: Podcaster Erica Heilman Seeks the Meaning of Life, One Interview at a Time” Eva Sollberger, “Stuck in Vermont: Catastrophic Flooding in Vermont”Colin Flanders, “End of an Era: Peter Miller, Who Photographed Vermont’s ‘Simple People Living Simple Lives,’ Dies at 89” staff, “The Quebéc Issue” and “‘Historic and Catastrophic’” staff, “‘Historic and Catastrophic’: Unrelenting Rain Swamped Vermont’s Cities, Towns and Hamlets. The Recovery Is Just Beginning.” Steve Goldstein, “Woman Wonder: The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Recognizes Stowe Adventurer Jan Reynolds” Ken Picard, “True Grit: Gravel Biking in Vermont Is Gaining Traction and Building Community”