Please support our work!

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Seven Days Wins 18 First-Place Awards in Regional Media Competition

Posted on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge web-nenpa-2024.png
Seven Days won 18 first-place awards at the annual New England Newspaper & Press Association convention March 22-23 in Waltham, Mass. The awards presentation honored work published by the region’s daily and weekly newspapers, online news sites and specialty publications between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

Read on for a list of our first-place finishers. In most cases, Seven Days competed against other large-circulation weeklies; the exceptions have been noted below. We’re very grateful to NENPA for the recognition — and to the advertisers and Super Readers who support our work!

Want to join them? Become a Super Reader by making a financial contribution at sevendaysvt.com/super-reader.

1st Place Awards

* 1st place across all NENPA members

click to enlarge cover-daysies2022.jpg
Best niche publication
Overall design and presentation of a special section
All the Best: The Locals’ Guide to Vermont, 2022

Business/economic reporting
Ken Picard, “Working on the Railroad: How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could”

Combating misinformation and restoring trust*
Paula Routly and Cathy Resmer, “From the Publisher” and “From the Deputy Publisher” columns

Entertainment video*
Eva Sollberger, “Stuck in Vermont: Peter Harrigan Collected 600 Barbie Dolls in 30 Years, With Support From His Husband, Stan Baker, Who Collects Ken Dolls” Environmental reporting
Kevin McCallum, “Lake Advocates Say Vermont Has Botched Regulating Pollution on Dairy Farms”

Feature video
Eva Sollberger, “Stuck in Vermont: Meet Earl & Jackson Ransom and Amy Huyffer of Strafford Organic Creamery at Rockbottom Farm”
Health reporting
Colin Flanders, “Vermont’s Relapse: Efforts to Address Opioid Addiction Were Starting to Work. Then Potent New Street Drugs Arrived.”

History reporting
Steve Goldstein, “Decades After He Was Killed in World War II, a Hinesburg Soldier Is Restored to His Family”

Human interest feature
Seven Days staff, “On the Road: What Route 100 Says About Vermont”

Local personality profile
Chelsea Edgar, “The Conversation Artist: Podcaster Erica Heilman Seeks the Meaning of Life, One Interview at a Time”

News video
Eva Sollberger, “Stuck in Vermont: Catastrophic Flooding in Vermont”
Obituaries
Colin Flanders, “End of an Era: Peter Miller, Who Photographed Vermont’s ‘Simple People Living Simple Lives,’ Dies at 89”

Overall design and presentation of a print newspaper
Seven Days staff, “The Quebéc Issue” and “‘Historic and Catastrophic’”

click to enlarge 071223-cover.jpg
Photo series*
Spot news story
Seven Days staff, “‘Historic and Catastrophic’: Unrelenting Rain Swamped Vermont’s Cities, Towns and Hamlets. The Recovery Is Just Beginning.”

Sports feature story
Steve Goldstein, “Woman Wonder: The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame Recognizes Stowe Adventurer Jan Reynolds”

Sports story
Ken Picard, “True Grit: Gravel Biking in Vermont Is Gaining Traction and Building Community”

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

  • Seven Days Places Among Top Winners at the 2023 AAN Awards

    Seven Days took home four first-place awards at the July Association of Alternative Newsmedia convention in Dallas, tying for the most wins with the Chicago Reader and the Willamette Week of Portland, Ore. We’re proud and grateful. Thanks, AAN! And thanks to our readers and advertisers for making our local journalism possible. Read on for the winners...
    • By Seven Days Staff
    • Aug 16, 2023
  • Seven Days Wins 20 First-Place Awards in Regional Media Competition

    Seven Days won 20 first-place awards — more than any other media outlet — at the New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) convention in Waltham, Mass., last weekend competing against other large-circulation weeklies. We're honored by this recognition. Thanks to our talented staff — and to the Super Readers, sponsors and advertisers who fund our work!
    • By Cathy Resmer
    • May 10, 2023
