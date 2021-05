click to enlarge Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Cast of Hadestown

The smash musicalreturns to Broadway on Thursday, September 2. Written by Vermont singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell , the show won eight Tony Awards in 2019, and was nominated for an additional six. Performances on Broadway were suspended in March 2020, when all of New York City's theaters closed due to the pandemic., a musical adaptation of the Greek tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice, had its original run in Vermont in the mid-2000s. Over the next decade, it went through many incarnations, eventually landing on Broadway just over two years ago.The musical was supposed to start a national tour in 2020, but that was delayed because of the pandemic. In addition to the show's Broadway return, a new national tour has been announced for October of 2021, as well as an international run in Seoul, South Korea, to begin in August.In late 2020, Mitchell was named one of's most influential people of the year . She also released, a companion book that catalogs the songwriting process forTickets foron Broadway open to the general public on Friday, June 11, with pre-sale for newsletter subscribers on Tuesday, June 8, and an earlier pre-sale for American Express cardholders a week earlier on Tuesday, June 1.Visit hadestown.com to sign up for the newsletter.