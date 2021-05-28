 'Hadestown' Returns to Broadway | Live Culture

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 28, 2021

Theater 'Hadestown' Returns to Broadway

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge Cast of Hadestown - COURTESY OF MATTHEW MURPHY
  • Courtesy of Matthew Murphy
  • Cast of Hadestown
The smash musical Hadestown returns to Broadway on Thursday, September 2. Written by Vermont singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the show won eight Tony Awards in 2019, and was nominated for an additional six. Performances on Broadway were suspended in March 2020, when all of New York City's theaters closed due to the pandemic.

Hadestown, a musical adaptation of the Greek tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice, had its original run in Vermont in the mid-2000s. Over the next decade, it went through many incarnations, eventually landing on Broadway just over two years ago.

The musical was supposed to start a national tour in 2020, but that was delayed because of the pandemic. In addition to the show's Broadway return, a new national tour has been announced for October of 2021, as well as an international run in Seoul, South Korea, to begin in August.

In late 2020, Mitchell was named one of Time's most influential people of the year. She also released Working on a Song, a companion book that catalogs the songwriting process for Hadestown.

Tickets for Hadestown on Broadway open to the general public on Friday, June 11, with pre-sale for newsletter subscribers on Tuesday, June 8, and an earlier pre-sale for American Express cardholders a week earlier on Tuesday, June 1.

Visit hadestown.com to sign up for the newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 Music editor Jordan Adams has been with Seven Days since 2016. He also contributes to Kids VT, What's Good and BTV Magazine. The Vermont Press Association named him Rookie of the Year in 2017... more

Trending

Citing Vaccination Rate, Scott Lifts Curfew for Bars and Restaurants
Canadian Company Plans to Purchase Koffee Kup Bakery
Rock Point School Removes Portrait of Bishop Who Supported Slavery
Soundbites: The Skinny on Backside 405 and Alfie's Wild Ride
Cancer Center Clinical Trial Targets Lung Tumors
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Theater

Latest in Live Culture

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation