 YouTube Bans Chelsea Green Author Joseph Mercola in Anti-Vaccine Crackdown | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

News YouTube Bans Chelsea Green Author Joseph Mercola in Anti-Vaccine Crackdown

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Dr. Joseph Mercola - COURTESY OF MERCOLA.COM
  • Courtesy of mercola.com
  • Dr. Joseph Mercola
YouTube is scrubbing videos that contain misinformation about vaccines, including content from Chelsea Green Publishing author Joseph Mercola.

The Vermont publishing house and Mercola, an osteopath and prolific disseminator of COVID-19 misinformation, were the subject of a September 27 Seven Days cover story. Coauthor of a best-selling book, Mercola also had half a million followers on his YouTube channel, according to the New York Times.

YouTube announced the decision in a blog post Wednesday, writing that while vaccines have been "a source of fierce debate" for years, the coronavirus era has called for stronger policies. The media company said it had already removed more than 130,000 videos for violating its COVID-19 vaccine policies.
Related Vermont Publishing House Chelsea Green Is Peddling Coronavirus Misinformation
Chelsea Green books
Vermont Publishing House Chelsea Green Is Peddling Coronavirus Misinformation
By Chelsea Edgar
Business
"We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we're now at a point where it's more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines," the statement said.

Now-banned content includes videos alleging that approved vaccines don't reduce the transmission of disease, and that they can cause chronic health effects such as autism and cancer.

Mercola is a chief peddler of such falsehoods, including in his latest book, The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal, published by Chelsea Green in April. In the text, Mercola says that COVID-19 was engineered as a bioweapon and leaked deliberately, and that the vaccine is deadlier than the virus itself.

The tome is one of Chelsea Green's best-selling titles yet. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another prominent anti-vaccine advocate who also was banned by YouTube, wrote the book's foreword.
Related From the Publisher: Stopping the Spread
A Seven Days face mask
From the Publisher: Stopping the Spread
By Paula Routly
From the Publisher
Chelsea Green, an employee-owned publishing house in White River Junction, has earned a cult following for its titles on homesteading and agriculture, but some of its fans and authors cried foul when it published Mercola's book. Margo Baldwin, Chelsea Green publisher and board president, has defended releasing the book and endorses its claims.

"Our public responsibility is to the truth, as far as we can determine it," Baldwin recently told the Washington Post. "Creating a climate of fear and misinformation is what mainstream media seems to excel at, not independent publishers like Chelsea Green."

The Seven Days story generated several letters to the editor supporting Chelsea Green's decision to publish Mercola — and supporting the newspaper for writing about that "ethically precarious" decision.
Related Letters to the Editor (9/29/21)
Letters to the Editor (9/29/21)
By Seven Days Readers
Letters to the Editor
On Wednesday morning, Mercola took to Twitter — where he has 321,000 followers — to slam YouTube for axing his videos, writing that "anyone who asks questions or challenges the hard sell is immediately censored."

"Independent media platforms that defend freedom of speech and the rights of Americans to speak out against the global tyranny will defeat the censorship extremists," Mercola wrote. "We are united across the world, we will not live in fear, we will stand together and restore our freedoms."

A few hours later, he tweeted out links to his content on "free speech supporting" channels.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

What Doth Life Festival Returns to Windsor
Nonprofits Pledge to Use Millions to Diversify Farm Ownership in Vermont
'Sprawl Repair': Berlin Maps Out a Long Path to Creating a Town Center
Rutland City Cops Have Shot Three People in Two Years — and They Don’t Wear Body Cameras
2021 National Mustache Champion Troy Headrick Missed a Perfect Score by a Whisker
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on News

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation