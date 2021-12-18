 Vermont's First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19 Confirmed | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Health Vermont's First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19 Confirmed

Posted By on Sat, Dec 18, 2021 at 7:17 PM

click to enlarge Artist's rendition of the virus - © CHINNASORN PANGCHAROEN | DREAMSTIME
  • © Chinnasorn Pangcharoen | Dreamstime
  • Artist's rendition of the virus
Vermont has confirmed its first case of the highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The specimen was collected on December 8 from a Lamoille County resident in their 30s, the state health department said Saturday, adding that the individual was fully vaccinated and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw Omicron in our state,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a press release.

The news comes just a day after the City of Burlington announced that readings from its wastewater monitoring program indicated the new variant may be spreading locally.
Related COVID-19 Surge Has Pushed Hospitals to Their Limit, Hurting Patients in the Process
Keilani Lime with her dog, Mookie
COVID-19 Surge Has Pushed Hospitals to Their Limit, Hurting Patients in the Process
By Colin Flanders
Coronavirus
More than 40 other states have confirmed the variant since it was first identified in South Africa just a month ago. It's expected to become the dominant strain before long.

Scientists are racing to study how Omicron compares to previous variants of the virus, including Delta, which has pushed case counts and hospitalizations to record heights in Vermont this fall. Early data suggests that Omicron could be twice as transmissible as Delta but may produce less severe infections, though it’s still too soon to know for sure.

“I can’t emphasize this enough: All Vermonters need to be as protected as possible, as soon as possible,” Levine said in the press release. “Vaccines are our best line of defense against this virus, and our ability to slow Omicron’s spread and to reduce the chances of new variants from emerging depends on our being fully protected.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Health

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation