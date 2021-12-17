 Tests of Burlington Wastewater Suggest the Omicron Variant Has Arrived | Off Message

Friday, December 17, 2021

Health Tests of Burlington Wastewater Suggest the Omicron Variant Has Arrived

Posted By on Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge Artist's rendition of the virus - © CHINNASORN PANGCHAROEN | DREAMSTIME
  • © Chinnasorn Pangcharoen | Dreamstime
  • Artist's rendition of the virus
The City of Burlington has found indications that the new Omicron COVID-19 variant may be spreading locally, Mayor Miro Weinberger's office announced Friday.

The city's wastewater monitoring program has detected a "very limited" presence of mutations associated with the variant, which was first detected in South Africa last month and has since been confirmed in 39 states, including all of Vermont's neighbors.

The state health department will still need to confirm the presence of Omicron through genomic sequencing of a positive PCR test result. But most experts believe the variant's arrival to the state was inevitable.
In a press release, Weinberger urged people to get tested and vaccinated prior to gathering with friends and family this month.

“By identifying this possibility early, when it would be at a very low level, we have an opportunity to heighten our vigilance and follow the recommendations of public health experts as we head into the holidays," he said.

Studies about Omicron are still emerging, but early data suggests that it could be twice as transmissible as the Delta variant and may infect vaccinated people more easily. But experts say the booster shots appear to remain effective against the most severe outcomes.

This story will be updated.

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

