The City of Burlington has found indications that the new Omicron COVID-19 variant may be spreading locally, Mayor Miro Weinberger's office announced Friday.The city's wastewater monitoring program has detected a "very limited" presence of mutations associated with the variant, which was first detected in South Africa last month and has since been confirmed in 39 states, including all of Vermont's neighbors.The state health department will still need to confirm the presence of Omicron through genomic sequencing of a positive PCR test result. But most experts believe the variant's arrival to the state was inevitable.In a press release, Weinberger urged people to get tested and vaccinated prior to gathering with friends and family this month.“By identifying this possibility early, when it would be at a very low level, we have an opportunity to heighten our vigilance and follow the recommendations of public health experts as we head into the holidays," he said.Studies about Omicron are still emerging, but early data suggests that it could be twice as transmissible as the Delta variant and may infect vaccinated people more easily. But experts say the booster shots appear to remain effective against the most severe outcomes.