Hospital leaders, who held a press conference Wednesday after the report was released, questioned the report’s methodology and said that it glosses over the many challenges medical centers face, from workforce shortages to regulatory burdens.



“It only tells part of the story,” said Jeff Tieman, president and chief executive officer of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems trade group.

Vermont hospital executives said at their press conference that they have not had enough time to thoroughly vet the report’s findings. But they took issue with the secret shopper survey, arguing that its timing — at the height of the Omicron coronavirus wave — put unneeded stress on hospital staff and may have even skewed results unfavorably, since many employees were missing work due to COVID-19 when the calls were placed.



The executives also argued that the report lacks other vital context: about the extent of the Vermont’s workforce crisis, and the challenge of running hospitals in a rural, highly regulated state. It’s unfair to compare the UVM Medical Center to Dartmouth-Hitchcock, for example, without noting that New Hampshire does not have a regulatory body like the Green Mountain Care Board that limits hospital budgets, said Dr. John Brumsted, the president and chief operating officer of the UVM Health Network.



“I would be very, very careful to put any credence into the comparisons that are drawn from these data,” Brumsted said.

The report acknowledges that the survey’s timing could have made wait times appear longer than they typically are at some hospitals. On the other hand, the approach assumed patients had everything they needed to make an appointment, such as a referral from a primary care doctor or diagnostic imaging. That process can take weeks if not months for actual patients, meaning the survey could have significantly underestimated actual delays, the report said.



The report also raises potential contributing factors beyond the pandemic that hospitals have more control over, starting with the often complicated and unreliable referral process.

Hospital leaders seem to agree that more nuanced data could be helpful. But they question whether more data tracking will make much of a difference.



“This is not new news to us,” said Claudio Fort, president and CEO of the Rutland Regional Medical Center.



“I think the real question is: How do we move forward together?” he said.