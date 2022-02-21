 Despite Regulator's Ruling, GlobalFoundries to Move Ahead With Power Plan | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 21, 2022

Business / Environment Despite Regulator's Ruling, GlobalFoundries to Move Ahead With Power Plan

Posted By on Mon, Feb 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM

click to enlarge GlobalFoundries - FILE:JAMES BUCK
  • File:James Buck
  • GlobalFoundries
Semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries said on Monday that it plans to press on with plans to create its own electric utility, despite a ruling from regulators that the company would not be exempt from state renewable energy rules.

“To us, this is a key step forward,” said Ken McAvey, general manager of the massive Essex Junction factory known as "Fab 9." "We’re committed to following the renewable energy standards, and have already committed to set the bar even higher."

The Malta, N.Y.-based chip maker wants to better control its energy costs by running its 725-acre campus as a "self-managed utility" instead of buying its electricity from Green Mountain Power.

That effort seemed to suffer a setback last week when the Public Utility Commission ruled it didn’t have the authority to waive regulations that require utilities to sell increasingly cleaner, more renewable electricity to consumers. GlobalFoundries initially indicated it was "disappointed with the decision" and would figure out next steps.

On Monday, McAvey noted that the PUC also ruled that it does have the authority to let GlobalFoundries become its own power provider and purchase electricity on the wholesale power market. The company will inform the PUC soon of its decision to proceed with its application, McAvey said.
Related Regulators Deny GlobalFoundries' Bid to Be Its Own Power Company
GlobalFoundries
Regulators Deny GlobalFoundries' Bid to Be Its Own Power Company
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
The company isn’t worried about meeting state renewable energy standards because it already has clean energy goals more aggressive than those required by the state, McAvey said.

If allowed to become its own utility, GlobalFoundries would do so using 100 percent carbon-neutral power. While McAvey didn’t name a supplier, it is expected the company — which uses 8 percent of the electricity in Vermont — would strike a deal with the massive Canadian power company HydroQuebec.

GlobalFoundries didn't ask for an exemption from Vermont's renewable energy standard because it wanted to buy dirty power, McAvey said, but rather because the rules seemed intended for utilities that sell power to retail customers.

“We don’t intend to be a power company,” McAvey said. “We’re not going to sell power. We’re in the semiconductor business. That’s what we’re passionate about.”

The company pays about twice as much for electricity in Vermont as it does at its factories in New York, which has a long history of power rates favorable to manufacturers.

Company officials have argued that in order to remain competitive and attract future investment in the former IBM facility in Vermont, they needed to rein in costs by closely controlling their power supply.

But the request to be exempted from renewable energy rules riled environmental groups and lawmakers who saw a wealthy corporation looking for a loophole.

Republican lawmakers responded to the PUC ruling last week by calling for lawmakers to pass a renewable energy exemption for the company, noting the important economic impact of the state's largest private employer. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation