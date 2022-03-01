The lower end of the potential price reflects the cost of a 273,040-square-foot building while the higher estimate is for a 315,850-square-foot building.

"But I think when you kind of sort through that full analysis, I'm hopeful they are on track to come forward with a proposal that will be a huge step forward for the children of this community and represent ... a world-class high school, finally, for this community," he said, "and will be something we can responsibly afford."

The district intends to put a bond to voters for the new high school in November.But, Flanagan said in his letter, "we will be working hard to ensure Burlingtonians do not have to bear the full cost of this project."The district has already earmarked more than $11 million — $10 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and $1.5 million in surplus money — for the project. Flanagan said. School officials will be looking for additional state and federal support, as well as grants and donations. Regardless, the bond will be a big ask for Burlington voters, many of whom are paying higher taxes after a property reassessment last year.Asked about the estimate after the polls closed on Tuesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger acknowledged that "they're eye-opening numbers.The Institute Road campus has been closed since the fall of 2020, when the district discovered high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) inside several classrooms. Since March 2021, students have been attending school at the former Macy's building downtown.