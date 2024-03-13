I'm Sober Now. Should I Risk Going Out on St. Patrick's Day? 

click to enlarge ID 28465968 © Kenneth Benner | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I quit drinking last summer because I felt like I needed to take a break. For the most part, people have been supportive of my decision and I haven't really felt tempted to pick up a drink. I usually go barhopping on St. Patrick's Day with a group of friends, and they have invited me to join them again this year. They all know I don't drink anymore, and I think I could still have fun, but I'm worried that it'll be too easy to fall off the wagon. Should I risk it?

T. Totetlier (nonbinary, 27)

Dear T. Totetlier,

My last name is about as Irish as they come, and Lord knows I enjoy a drink. But if I didn't perform in a band every St. Patrick's Day, there's little chance you would find me in a bar on that day. The holiday is about tied with New Year's Eve in terms of revelers hitting the sauce too hard and getting messy.

Going to a bar on March 17 when you're trying to stay sober is like taking a stroll into the lion's den. There are many other ways to celebrate the day, from hosting a St. Paddy's potluck at home to attending a daytime parade, and you should give an alternative some serious thought. But if you feel like your willpower can stand the test and you really want to go out with your friends, give it a shot — and plan ahead to stay the course.

These days, most bars stock nonalcoholic beers and even spirits. Nonalcoholic cocktails are all the rage, and a lot of places are making fancy ones. Research which bars in your area offer a good selection, and make sure to include them on the route. Alternatively, you could bring green food coloring to pop into soda water to make it festive.

It's also important to be ready with a reply for when someone offers you a drink. Try a simple one-liner like this: "I don't mix well with alcohol." Funny but firm.

Speaking of planning ahead: Do you have a solidly sober buddy that you could ask to go with you? There is strength in numbers, and a little extra support never hurts.

If having a responsibility would help you stick to your guns, you could offer to be the designated driver for the group. But it might be best to leave yourself the option to make an Irish exit before the night is through.

Remember: If you feel like the temptation might be too much for you right now, it's absolutely OK to decline the invitation. You're not being a party pooper; you're taking care of yourself. And if your friends are worth their salt potatoes, they'll understand.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend