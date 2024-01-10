 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 10-16 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Vermont's Independent Voice

January 08, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 10-16 

Published January 8, 2024 at 1:59 p.m.

  • Jim Westphalen and Dale Najarian @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • Photographs of Vermont built and natural landscape, and of figurative abstractions, respectively....
    • Through Feb. 17

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'French New Wave Baroque' @ Brattleboro Music Center

    • The acclaimed Sarasa Ensemble plays opulent 17th century chamber tunes for the flute, strings and harpsichord....
    • Thu., Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    'Monster' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • The shifting perspectives of a mother, her son and a teacher tell a twisting, haunting story in the 2023 Japanese drama....
    • Thu., Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF members benefits apply.

  • Staff Picks
    Torchlight Snowshoe @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Visitors trek around the flame-lit grounds, meeting park rangers and learning about local wildlife and history along the way. BYO headlamp or flashlight....
    • Fri., Jan. 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m. $5-12; free for members under 16 and kids under 4.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Rainbow Healing Hearth @ Rainbow Bridge Community Center

    • Queer and trans community members embrace self-care in the form of herbalism, reiki, massage and fae-themed tea time....
    • Sun., Jan. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Sam Brakeley @ Still North Books & Bar

    • Green Mountain Club hosts this hiker’s presentation on his 900-mile tramp across the entire length of New Zealand’s South Island....
    • Wed., Jan. 17, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Farmers Night: 'Turn the World Around' @ House Chamber, Vermont Statehouse

    • Vocal ensemble Counterpoint kicks off a new season of this beloved series with a cappella folk songs and American Songbook favorites....
    • Wed., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. Free.
    The new year is starting and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled 14 must-do events, including the inaugural INSTINCT Experimental Dance Festival at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Black Box Theater in Burlington.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 25, 2023
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins’ "Holidays & Hits" show at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 18, 2023
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including beloved winter wonder Night Fires, an operatic pageant flush with music, dance, and the poetry of Lucille Clifton, Rumi and others.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 11, 2023
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

    The new year is starting and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled 14 must-do events, including the inaugural INSTINCT Experimental Dance Festival at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Black Box Theater in Burlington.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 25, 2023
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins’ "Holidays & Hits" show at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 18, 2023
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including beloved winter wonder Night Fires, an operatic pageant flush with music, dance, and the poetry of Lucille Clifton, Rumi and others.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 11, 2023
