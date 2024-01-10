The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 10-16 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Torchlight Snowshoe

Frost Things First

Friday 12

Visitors snowshoe, ski or walk across the flame-lit grounds of Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum at Torchlight Snowshoe, meeting park rangers and learning about local wildlife and history along the way. The evening ends with complimentary s'mores and cozy drinks around the firepit. Bringing your own headlamp or flashlight is highly recommended.

Shadow Play

Ongoing

"Après Ski" by Dale Najarian

Middlebury's Edgewater Gallery on the Green presents "Winter Compositions," a double bill featuring the work of Vermont photographer Jim Westphalen and, making her Edgewater debut, acclaimed artist Dale Najarian. Westphalen's photos and Najarian's oil paintings investigate winter and its attendant colors, contrasts and qualities of light.

If It Ain't Baroque

Thursday 11

French New Wave Baroque

The acclaimed Sarasa Ensemble kicks off 2024 with "French New Wave Baroque" at the Brattleboro Music Center. A program of opulent 17th-century chamber tunes for flute, strings and harpsichord, including works by Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre and Georg Philipp Telemann, transports audience members to Versailles and beyond.

Rashomon Effect

Thursday 11

Monster

The shifting perspectives of a mother, her son and a teacher tell a twisting, haunting story in Monster, Vermont International Film Festival's first screening of the year at Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House. A seemingly straightforward case of a teacher abusing a child unfolds in unexpected ways in director Hirokazu Kore-eda's Cannes favorite.

Queer Communi-Tea

Sunday 14

Rainbow Healing Hearth

Barre's Rainbow Bridge Community Center invites the LGBTQ community of central Vermont to step out of the cold and into the cozy embrace of Rainbow Healing Hearth. Queer and trans folks connect and unwind thanks to herbalism, massages, Reiki, a faerie-themed tea room and more.

Pitch Perfect

Wednesday 17

Counterpoint

The state legislature's Farmers Night performance series returns with a new slate of free concerts at the House chamber of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. Vocal ensemble Counterpoint kick off the new season with "Turn the World Around," a program of a cappella folk songs and American Songbook favorites.

Sneak Peak

Wednesday 17

Sam Brakeley

Hiker and author Sam Brakeley transports listeners to summertime in the southern hemisphere with his Green Mountain Club-hosted presentation at Still North Books & Bar in Hanover, N.H. Brakeley's stories and photos document his 900-mile tramp across the entire length of New Zealand's South Island and its mountains, rivers and sheep farms.