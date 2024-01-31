 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 29, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6 

By

Published January 29, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. | Updated January 29, 2024 at 6:05 p.m.

    'Artificial Irrelevance' @ Off Center for the Dramatic Arts

    • Stealing From Work skewers our singularly silly modern era with a slate of sketches....
    • Thu., Feb. 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 2, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 3, 4-5 & 7:30-8:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 4, 4-5 p.m. $17 suggested donation.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Subaru WinterFest @ Killington Resort

    • Skiers, music lovers and their canine friends enjoy a day of food, drink and live music by the Yonder Mountain String Band and Jeremiah Tall....
    • Fri., Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat., Feb. 3, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Colossal Sanders @ Burlington City Hall

    • An exhibition of quirky digital montage illustrations by the North Ferrisburgh artist aka David Holub....
    • Through March 31

  • Staff Picks
    Winter Renaissance Faire @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Enthusiasts engage with artisans and crafters while enjoying mead, live demos, and more medieval merriment....
    • Sat., Feb. 3, 10 a.m. and Sun., Feb. 4, 10 a.m. $5-30; free for kids under 6.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Curds and Curling @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Players sweep a wheel of cheese across the ice while spectators enjoy cheesy treats and gin drinks....
    • Sat., Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $15-10.

  • Staff Picks
    GennaRose Nethercott @ Phoenix Books (Burlington)

    • The acclaimed Vermont author behind Thistlefoot celebrates the publication of her short story collection Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart....
    • Wed., Feb. 7, 7 p.m. $3; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'This Is America: Part II' @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • Violinist Johnny Gandelsman performs works commissioned by the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College....
    • Wed., Feb. 7, 7 p.m. $10-20.
