The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 31-February 6 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Johnny Gandelsman

Music Man

Wednesday 7

Violinist and former Silkroad Ensemble member Johnny Gandelsman presents This Is America: Part II at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney. He plays a slate of works, commissioned by Hanover, N.H.'s Hopkins Center for the Arts, that reflect on the state of U.S. society today. The program includes "Breathe" by Dartmouth College alum Kojiro Umezaki, who will be in attendance to discuss his work.

Jolly Old Town

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Breadloaf Bridge" by Colossal Sanders (David Holub)

North Ferrisburgh artist Colossal Sanders brings some levity to Burlington with his new exhibition in the City Hall Gallery. Sanders' lighthearted digital montage illustrations depict a Vermont only slightly weirder than it is in real life, where massive statues of Bernie and his mittens adorn the landscape and the Vergennes Moose Rodeo just celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Byte the Dust

Thursday 1-Sunday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ben Hudson Photography And Amanda Mckeever

Artificial Irrelevance

Local sketch comedy troupe Stealing From Work dives into the metaverse in Artificial Irrelevance, playing at the Off Center for the Dramatic Arts in Burlington. Written by Vermont theater scene stalwart Marianne DiMascio (and definitely not by ChatGPT), these smart, acerbic scenes skewer our singularly silly modern era.

Brrr-ning Man

Friday 2-Sunday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy

Subaru WinterFest

Skiers, music lovers and their furry friends are all invited to the return of Subaru WinterFest at Killington Resort. This free weekend sees the slopes packed with tasty snacks, hot beverages, and live music from the likes of Yonder Mountain String Band and Jeremiah Tall. Subaru owners get VIP gifts and other surprises.

Swiss Me Luck

Saturday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Zoe Brickley

Curds & Curling

Winter sports lovers and charcuterie aficionados alike cheese the day at Highland Center for the Arts' annual Curds and Curling event in Greensboro. Players sweep their way to victory using a wheel of Jasper Hill cheddar as a curling stone, while spectators relax by the fire with a plate of raclette and a Barr Hill cocktail.

Saturday Knight Live

Saturday 3 & Sunday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy

Winter Renn Faire

Fear ye not: Thy gowns and doublets shall not lay abandoned 'til summer, for the Winter Renaissance Faire arriveth at the Champlain Valley Exposition in the hamlet of Essex Junction. The family-friendly festivities run for two days and feature music, performances, sword-fighting demonstrations, and an artisan alley of craftspeople and mead makers from across New England.

Monster Mash

Wednesday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kirk Murphy

GennaRose Nethercott

Vermont author GennaRose Nethercott emerges from the woods to celebrate the launch of her new short-story collection at Burlington's Phoenix Books. Following up on the success of her debut novel Thistlefoot, in Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart Nethercott explores the cultural idea of monsters and the morbid magic of embracing the beast within.