Video: Apples, Doughnuts and Family at Hackett’s Orchard in South Hero | Seven Days

September 19, 2024

Stuck in Vermont: Carrying on a Family Tradition at Hackett’s Orchard in South Hero 

Published September 19, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

Ron and Celia Hackett founded Hackett’s Orchard in South Hero in 1967. They had two daughters, but both found successful careers off the farm. Ron and Celia’s grandson Devin Hackett grew up on the farm and developed a passion for apples — his mother, Deb Plumley, says it skipped a generation. Now orchard manager, Devin eats about 10 apples a day to sample the product. He and his wife, Amanda, even changed their last name to Hackett to carry on the family name.

Sadly, Celia died earlier this year. But Ron, now almost 89, continues to stay involved at the orchard and mow the land. The Hacketts’ fruit trees have grown from five acres to 15, and the farm offers pick-your-own apples, cider doughnuts and cider.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger spent a balmy Wednesday at the orchard meeting the Hackett family, getting a tour and enjoying a hot cider doughnut.

