Video: Burlington Burn Club Builds a Fire Community | Seven Days

Since 2019, Burlington Burn Club has been bringing together fire spinners, flow artists and "Burners" connected to the Burning Man festival scene to share skills and build community. During the warmer months, it meets outdoors in Burlington at the Battery Park Bandshell. Members of the collective share props and fuel and spark an interest in newcomers. The group has a permit from the Burlington Fire Department for their outdoor burns, and they emphasize safety at all times. Anyone is welcome to watch or participate, but if you are under 18, you need a parent’s permission to spin fire.senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with the crew on a sweltering Wednesday to see its fire spinning in action. She even borrowed some flaming props and gave it a whirl — after signing a waiver.Burlington Burn Club’s remaining outdoor burns are on August 21; September 4 and 18; and October 2, 16 and 23, at the Battery Park Bandshell. The group has indoor spin jams at Aikido of Champlain Valley from December through early May.Filming date: 7/17/24Music: Carmen María and Edu Espinal , “Caipirinha in Hawaii”This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union