Burlington’s Church Street Tavern Reopens With New Owners 

On Friday, March 22, Burlington's Church Street Tavern reopened under new owners Jenn Sinclair and Victoria Cole. The business partners will carry on the tradition of the longtime marketplace staple, keeping its name, pub menu and tavern feel.

The restaurant at 103 Church Street had been closed since shortly after its previous owner, Stephen Parent, put it on the market in December. Cole, who once worked at the tavern, "poked at" Sinclair when she learned it was for sale, Sinclair said. It was good timing: Sinclair, who owns Splash at the Boathouse, sold Shelburne's Barkeaters to bar manager Julie Finestone and her husband, David Zeidler, in October.

"Our vision isn't to re-create the wheel," Sinclair said. "It's a place that's dear to Victoria's heart and that I've enjoyed frequenting. We just wanted to put our touches on it, open the doors and let it do its thing."

The business partners did a quick refresh of the space, including painting and changing the bar's backdrop. On the menu, they've added lighter fare, vegetarian options, and seafood dishes such as fish and chips and po'boys, Sinclair said. They'll also offer margaritas, maple-bourbon sours and Prosecco on draft.

The Tavern still has TVs and a sports package that includes March Madness and football games. "But we're trying to make it somewhere that everybody can find something they like," Sinclair said.