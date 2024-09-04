 CK Dumpling House in Burlington Serves Budget Nepali Eats | Seven Days

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 03, 2024 Food + Drink » Dining on a Dime

Dining on a Dime: Quick Nepali Eats at Burlington's CK Dumpling House 

At a convenience store in the Old North End, Chandra Mangar cooks up affordable momos, chow mein and chatpate, a perfect fit for our cheap eats series.
By

Published September 3, 2024 at 2:16 p.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Dumpling Delight | Chandra Mangar cooks up quick Nepali eats in Burlington's Old North End"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Dining on a Dime »

About The Author

Amelia Catanzaro

Amelia Catanzaro
Bio:
 Amelia Catanzaro is a freelance writer for Seven Days. She earned a degree in economics and writing from the University of Vermont; spent time cooking in Bologna, Italy and now cooks in Burlington.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation