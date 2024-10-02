Dumb Luck Pub and Grill in Hinesburg to Add Winooski Location | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cheesesteak with fries at Dumb Luck Pub & Grill

The ownership trio behind Dumb Luck Pub & Grill in Hinesburg plans to open a twin location on Winooski's Main Street in the spot recently vacated by Wicked Wings. A co-owner of that restaurant, Collin Sourdiff, attributed its closure to the impact of the Winooski Main Street Revitalization Project construction.

Married couple Ed and Patricia Boldwin and their business partner, Sydney Sloan, launched the original Dumb Luck at 104 Ballards Corner Road, just off the intersection of Route 116 and Shelburne Falls Road, in late 2022. It was the first foray into restaurant ownership for all three, although Ed, 54, previously worked for the Ground Round Grill & Bar chain, and Sloan, 29, was a manager and bartender at Red Square in Burlington.

The co-owners said they aim to open in Winooski by November 1. Dumb Luck will be a family restaurant with a menu of "real comfort pub food, like burgers, quesadillas and salads," in Sloan's words. They believe it's a good fit for Winooski, especially after the closure of McKee's Pub & Grill in August, which was followed shortly by that of Wicked Wings.

"We'd been talking about going into Winooski," Ed said. "We figured the opportunity was for us to jump now."

Ed has deep roots in Winooski; he and Patricia live in his childhood home on West Allen Street, near the new restaurant's location at 211 Main Street.

He said he is not worried "a bit" about the construction. "People from the neighborhood can walk there. I grew up here. That's why I have confidence in Winooski."