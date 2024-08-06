Leunig’s Bistro & Café Is Under Contract With New Owners | Seven Days

click to enlarge
- File: James Buck ©️ Seven Days
- Donnell Collins at Leunig's Bistro & Café
Burlington’s Leunig’s Bistro & Café
will soon have new owners, pending the approval of a new liquor license. Amy Bernhardt, who has worked at the Church Street Marketplace staple for 15 years, is purchasing the restaurant with backing from a financial partner. Bernhardt declined to share the sale price, but said it will also include Leunig’s Petit Bijou
kiosk on Church Street.
“We’re not changing anything,” Bernhardt told Seven Days
on Tuesday.

- James Buck
- Steak frites at Leunig's Bistro & Café
She will retain Leunig’s existing staff and menu, she said, and plans to return to seven-day-a-week service, including Sunday brunch, by mid-September. The restaurant is currently open Tuesday to Saturday.
Donnell Collins, who has been Leunig’s sole owner since 2020, will continue to run her Shelburne businesses, Electra’s Restaurant
and Le Marché Café
. Collins could not be reached for comment.
“Donnell has her passion in Shelburne right now, and the staff in Burlington is ready to take the reins,” Bernhardt said. Collins has agreed to mentor the staff at Leunig’s and provide guidance for menu development, she said.
After sitting out this year’s Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, the restaurant will bring back live music during next year’s fest, Bernhardt confirmed. It will also bring back Bob Conlon, who co-owned Leunig’s with Collins until his retirement in January 2020.
The unofficial “mayor of Church Street” will pop in as he wants, Bernhardt said, working the door for an hour or two before sitting down to have lunch and socialize.
Bernhardt hopes the new — and old — energy will help keep things going despite challenges in downtown Burlington and in the restaurant industry. “I just want Leunig’s to still be part of the community,” she said. “Hopefully this will help it stay.”