Manhattan Pizza & Pub Staff Walk Out Amid Conflict with Owner 

Kevin Barry
- Manhattan Pizza & Pub
Most of the employees of Manhattan Pizza & Pub
appear to have quit after owner David Quintana suddenly fired two bartenders — by text — on Monday. The firings followed an all-team meeting called by the Burlington bar owner to discuss the future of the business, which Quintana purchased in October from previous owner Matt Small.
On Tuesday, posts started circulating
on social media alleging poor treatment of Manhattan staff since Quintana took over. The posts said that Quintana told staff they "must find a new owner or the establishment will close at the end of the month." They also called for customers to boycott the bar "until new ownership is secured."
- Screenshot ©️ Seven Days
- Social media post captured on Tuesday, July 2
Quintana, who also owns vegan restaurant and event venue Despacito
in the Old North End, confirmed to Seven Days
that Manhattan Pizza & Pub remains open, but did not otherwise comment. He did not respond to queries about whether the business is for sale.
Twelve-year veteran Manhattan Pizza & Pub bartender and bar manager Jabu Gamache told Seven Days
he was among around a dozen employees at the meeting on Monday. Gamache said that Quintana told those in attendance that the business was losing money and solicited their ideas to "turn things around."
The ensuing conversation, the bar manager said, included some constructive exchanges but also "tense" moments. "A lot of us have been there for a lot of years," Gamache said. "We love that place. It's more than a job."
A few hours later, Gamache heard that two senior bartenders had been let go via text. Gamache said he understands that Quintana has a right to fire employees but to do so by text is "bullshit."
Gamache is currently on medical leave due to a ruptured Achilles tendon but said that, after the bar's general manager resigned on Tuesday, he followed the rest of his front-of-the-house colleagues and plans to turn in his keys. He believes a couple of kitchen staff may still be working with Quintana to keep the business running.
- Screenshot ©️ Seven Days
- Statement posted on Manhattan Pizza & Pub's Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 3
In a statement posted on social media
on Wednesday, Quintana acknowledged that he fired two employees via text.
The Monday meeting, the statement said, was "to be transparent about what needs to be done to fix some of the challenges that came with the business."
The firing via text "was highly unprofessional," Quintana continued. "I've since apologized and invited them to speak with me directly about my decision."
Gamache said that the recent ownership transition has not been smooth, some of which he attributed to Quintana and some to general challenges facing the restaurant industry.
Whether or not he ever returns to work at Manhattan's again, Gamache said he hopes the 30-year downtown Burlington institution endures.
"I may have some disagreement with some decisions David made, but I don't want him to fail," Gamache said.