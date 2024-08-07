Nectar's to Revive Late-Night Takeout Window in Burlington 

click to enlarge Jordan Barry ©️ Seven Days

Nectar's

A Burlington late-night dining staple will soon return. After a planned renovation to upstairs Club Metronome this month, Nectar's will relaunch its takeout window, serving gravy fries and other dishes from a new menu to postshow revelers on Main Street.

"Most of us were not here when the window was around," said general manager Tyler Nettleton, who joined the restaurant, bar and music venue in February 2022. Nettleton estimates that the street-side takeout offering has been on hiatus for a decade. "It's been a while," he said.

For Nectar's 50th anniversary next year, Nettleton continued, "We're trying to update things, put a new face on some of the old classics that people still know and love us for, and bring it into a new era."

The takeout window will allow Nectar's to provide a quick-service option once shows let out, even after the restaurant itself closes, he said. The goal is to open when the box office does, around dinnertime, and run until 1:30 or 2 a.m.

The team did a trial run of the window service late last year, serving $5 gravy fries when it had staff. After its official opening, the window will feature the staple fries, poutine, chicken tenders and burgers, along with new sandwiches and shared plates from head chef and kitchen manager Brett Fairbrother.

Club Metronome is currently closed for the renovation, with plans to reopen before school is back in session, Nettleton said. That space will be open late and serve as a lounge area — with food available — when Nectar's is closed.