Paradiso Hi-Fi Temporarily Closed; Cutbacks at Dedalus | Seven Days

click to enlarge Jordan Barry ©️ Seven Days

Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar and Paradiso Hi-Fi in Burlington







Tavelli was recognized for his regional, seasonal food menu as a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Northeast category of this year's James Beard Awards.

click to enlarge Screenshot ©️ Seven Days

Paradiso Hi-Fi's Instagram post

"Paradiso is taking a brief 45-day pause to refocus on our core strengths: providing an exceptional listening experience and world-class cocktails." The post added that the bar will reopen in September with a focus on its audio and mixology offerings.

