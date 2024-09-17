Q&A With the Candidates for Governor 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Top row: Esther Charlestin, June Goodband and Kevin Hoyt. Bottom row: Eli "Poa" Mutino, Phil Scott

The governor is Vermont's CEO, the head of its executive branch of government. The Vermont legislature passes bills; the governor decides whether to sign them into law. The roles are reversed when it comes to the state budget, which the governor drafts and the legislature approves. The governor also appoints agency leaders and issues executive orders and proclamations. Republican Phil Scott has held the job since 2017 and is running for a fifth term. His responses to our questions are listed below, alongside those of his challengers.

Esther Charlestin

Age: 34

Town of residence: Middlebury

Occupation: Educational consultant; chair of Vermont Commission on Women; former Middlebury Selectboard member

Political party: Democrat/Progressive

Website: estherforvt.com

1. Would you support further consolidation of rural schools in an attempt to address the soaring cost of educating Vermont children? What else can be done to make schooling more affordable?

My administration would support strengthening our rural schools through shared resources and collaboration among elementary schools. By prioritizing equitable funding models, investing in energy-efficient infrastructure and expanding regional partnerships for specialized programs, we can make education more affordable and sustainable for our communities.

2. Rising health care costs are again leading to double-digit premium increases for health insurance. What should Vermont do differently to contain these costs?

My administration would explore a public option and work toward universal health care by negotiating drug prices, reducing administrative costs, and focusing on preventative care and wellness programs.

3. What should Vermont do to address the rising incidence of homelessness?

My administration would invest in affordable housing, mental health services and substance abuse support while implementing Housing First initiatives and expanding transitional housing programs to address the root causes of homelessness.

4. How will you address Vermonters' growing tax burden?

My administration will work to lower Vermonters' tax burden by advocating for a progressive tax system, ensuring the wealthiest Vermonters pay their fair share while cutting regressive taxes and supporting sustainable economic growth that benefits working families.

June Goodband

Age: 69

Town of residence: Springfield

Occupation: Clinical mental health counselor

Political party: Green Mountain Peace and Justice Party

Website: greenmountainpeaceandjusticeparty.org

1. Would you support further consolidation of rural schools in an attempt to address the soaring cost of educating Vermont children? What else can be done to make schooling more affordable?

Rising education expenses are driven by unchecked health insurance costs and inadequate investment in people and communities, as well as changing demographics. Implementing the Universal Health Care bill would lower education costs. Consolidating schools is not cost-effective in all cases and can undercut community connections.

2. Rising health care costs are again leading to double-digit premium increases for health insurance. What should Vermont do differently to contain these costs?

Implementing the Universal Health Care bill that was passed in 2011 would reduce the percentage of their income that nearly all Vermonters pay for health care and open the way for creative solutions for improving outcomes while containing costs. It is the responsibility of the executive branch to implement this law.

3. What should Vermont do to address the rising incidence of homelessness?

Reducing the gap between incomes and the cost of living through responsible regulation and direct assistance can help people afford housing. We must invest in stable, long-term housing by purchasing and building housing and providing no-profit loans so that people can own an apartment or house.

4. How will you address Vermonters' growing tax burden?

We can implement fair taxation with higher tax rates for people who can afford to pay and homes that are left unoccupied for significant periods of time. We can make sure that what Vermonters get for our tax dollars are benefits that are more than worth the cost.

Kevin Hoyt

Age: 54

Town of residence: Bennington

Occupation: Ex-television host and producer; conservation engineer; entrepreneur

Political party: Independent

Website: rumble.com/c/grassrootswarriornetwork

1. Would you support further consolidation of rural schools in an attempt to address the soaring cost of educating Vermont children? What else can be done to make schooling more affordable?

The future of schools is homeschooling, private and charter schools. The money follows the student, and rights go back to the parents! We need to remove the state, Chinese Core Curriculum and the teachers' union. Education should not be a daycare service and indoctrination facility with a political agenda.

2. Rising health care costs are again leading to double-digit premium increases for health insurance. What should Vermont do differently to contain these costs?

We need to cap ambulatory care and other basics as we restrict insurance companies and the Big Pharma agenda. Holistic, plant and alternative medicine and new practices like frequency healing, stem cell advancements, color and light therapy, mitochondria and cell regeneration, immunotherapies. Stop poisoning Vermonters with the air, water and food.

3. What should Vermont do to address the rising incidence of homelessness?

This issue will require the restructuring of everything, including tax cuts, tax breaks, jobs and return on investment. I have a proven way out of the opioid crisis, and my other policies and solutions will create massive growth and development, as we will save money and lives of Vermonters.

4. How will you address Vermonters' growing tax burden?

I will bring accountability and remove corruption. We cannot afford our government anymore. Education, taxation, medical, judicial and prison reforms are all needed. I will drop the cost of living through tax cuts and deregulation.

Eli "Poa" Mutino

Age: 34

Town of residence: Barre City

Occupation: Social worker

Political party: Independent

Website: poamutinoforvermont.com

1. Would you support further consolidation of rural schools in an attempt to address the soaring cost of educating Vermont children? What else can be done to make schooling more affordable?

Education is critically important. I support a change to income-based taxation for education capped at 5 percent. I do support school consolidation.

2. Rising health care costs are again leading to double-digit premium increases for health insurance. What should Vermont do differently to contain these costs?

I believe in Medicaid for all and working with all people to make this possible for our state.

3. What should Vermont do to address the rising incidence of homelessness?

Housing is a human right. I support the Housing First model and taking red tape out of accessing benefits. Trauma-informed mental health and substance-use care is vital and will go a long way in caring for the needs of Vermonters facing homelessness.

4. How will you address Vermonters' growing tax burden?

Progressive income-based taxation will ease the burden on those who cannot afford higher taxes and supplement it from those who can pay.

Phil Scott

Age: 66

Town of residence: Berlin

Occupation: Governor of Vermont

Political party: Republican

Website: philscott.org

1. Would you support further consolidation of rural schools in an attempt to address the soaring cost of educating Vermont children? What else can be done to make schooling more affordable?

I've been sounding the alarm about Vermont's property tax burden for years. Unfortunately, the legislature has refused to act, which has helped lead to this year's property tax hike, which I vetoed. We can have the best education system in America, at a price Vermonters can afford, if we're bold.

2. Rising health care costs are again leading to double-digit premium increases for health insurance. What should Vermont do differently to contain these costs?

Since 2010, we have 28,000 fewer adults ages 40 to 54, which is the core of our workforce. And we have 48,000 more over the age of 65. This has helped lead to rising health care costs. We need to make Vermont more affordable to attract and retain young talent.

3. What should Vermont do to address the rising incidence of homelessness?

I've proposed historic investments in housing over the past few years — hundreds of millions of dollars. But we won't get the results we need unless we get serious about reforming the costly regulations that make building so expensive. I need a willing partner in the legislature to get this done.

4. How will you address Vermonters' growing tax burden?

In just the past two years, the legislature has passed a new payroll tax, an enormous property tax increase, hiked DMV fees 20 percent, passed bills that could spike home heating and electrical costs, and more. We don't need more taxes; we need more taxpayers to spread the burden.