September 30, 2024 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Sylvia Holden, 1929-2024 

Published September 30, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 30, 2024 at 11:43 a.m.

click to enlarge Sylvia Holden - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Sylvia Holden

The Holden, Heininger and Sawyer families would like to thank all who participated in the September 21, 2024, memorial for our dear Sylvia at the Unitarian Church in Burlington, Vt. People have asked what her favorite cause was, so that they may make a donation. We suggest the North Star Community Hall — the old German Club (Goethe Lodge) in Burlington — founded by her grandfather and now a public facility undergoing restoration. Make checks payable to Goethe Community Trust and send them to 20 Crowley St., Burlington, VT 05401. Other payment options may also be available; for more info email [email protected].

