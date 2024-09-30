In Memoriam: Sylvia Holden, 1929-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Sylvia Holden

The Holden, Heininger and Sawyer families would like to thank all who participated in the September 21, 2024, memorial for our dear Sylvia at the Unitarian Church in Burlington, Vt. People have asked what her favorite cause was, so that they may make a donation. We suggest the North Star Community Hall — the old German Club (Goethe Lodge) in Burlington — founded by her grandfather and now a public facility undergoing restoration. Make checks payable to Goethe Community Trust and send them to 20 Crowley St., Burlington, VT 05401. Other payment options may also be available; for more info email [email protected].