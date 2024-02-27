Obituary: Dr. Phyllis Paolucci-Whitcomb, 1942-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dr. Phyllis Paolucci-Whitcomb

Phyllis Paolucci-Whitcomb of Northshore in Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on February 7, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends.

Phyllis was born on June 18, 1942, in Keene, N.H. She was the firstborn child of Richard and Lilian (Daisy) Whitcomb. Phyllis grew up poor in Westminster, Vt. She worked very hard her whole life and put herself through college, the first in her family to ever attend college. She went to Castleton State College, where she met her future husband, James F. Paolucci, and they were married in 1964. Their only child, James M. Paolucci, was born in April 1965, and Phyllis graduated in June of that same year. The family moved to Burlington, Vt. Phyllis became a grade school teacher at the Orchard School in South Burlington from 1965 to 1970 and then went on to work at the University of Vermont. She received a master’s degree from UVM in 1970 and a C.A.S. degree in 1977, and in 1979 she became an assistant professor at the university. In 1980, she received an EdD degree from Boston University. She became an associate professor with tenure in 1981 and a professor with tenure in 1994. Phyllis was acting chair from 1997 to 1998, associate director and chair from 2000 to 2002, and became professor emerita in 2009. She received multiple awards and coauthored books throughout her years at UVM.

She was a gifted orator and participated in many national and international presentations.

In 1997, she moved to her final and favorite home, on Northshore Drive in Burlington, Vt. Phyllis was a valued member of the Northshore community. She served many years on the Northshore board of directors and the landscape committee.

Phyllis was a beautiful person who was beloved by all that knew or worked with her. Generous to a fault, kind and unassuming, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, James M. Paolucci; her sister, Betty Whitcomb (Burns); and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Richard (Buddy) Whitcomb; half brother, Dougy Longley; and half sister, Elaine Longley (Chase).

As Phyllis was a very charitable person, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to your favorite charity. That would be a great way to honor her. Thank you.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of life with a reception immediately following on Saturday, March 16, 2 p.m., at Minor Funeral Home in Milton, Vt.