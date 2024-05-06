Obituary: Edward Sbardellati, 1946-2024 

Courtesy

Edward J. Sbardellati

Edward J. Sbardellati, 77, of Middlesex, Vt., passed away at his home on April 17, 2024. He is survived by his loving wife, Clare McFadden; daughter, Sarah Sbardellati; sons, Adam and Ian Sbardellati; four grandchildren, Bayley, Maya, Hazel and Celia; and his close cousin, Dr. James La Paglia.

Ed was born in Derby, Conn., on December 3, 1946, to his parents, Edward Sr. and Genevieve Bilcz Sbardellati.

Ed married Jean Miller in 1968. They had two sons, Adam and Ian, before their eventual divorce. In 1989 he married Clare McFadden in Calais, Vt. They built a home in Middlesex that they shared until his death. Their daughter, Sarah, arrived in 1991.

Ed loved school and often joked that he would have kept going back if they let him. The first in his family to graduate from college, he earned an AB history degree from Norwich University in 1968, an MS in elementary education in 1972 from Southern Connecticut State University, an MED in special education in 1975 from the University of Vermont, and a PhD in special education in 1980 from the University of Pittsburgh.

He started his career as a middle school teacher at Willis School in Ansonia, Conn., before moving to Vermont, where he was a consulting teacher in special education. In 1981, he joined a team at Washington County Mental Health that played a key clinical role in the successful effort to close the largest state institutions in both New Hampshire and Vermont for individuals with autism and developmental delays—the first states to do so in the country.

Ed is credited with bringing applied behavioral analysis (ABA) to the state of Vermont, by helping to establish and maintain the first ABA graduate training programs in the state through Washington County Mental Health and the University of Northern Vermont. Ed continued to support individuals with special needs and their families, in Vermont and Massachusetts, throughout his nearly 40-year career.

In honor of his leadership, the Vermont Association of ABA and Washington County Mental Health Services established the Ed Sbardellati Award for Excellence and Innovation in School-Based Mental Health Services, also known as “The Eddie.” The award is granted to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field in Vermont.

Ed had many interests and hobbies, including a longtime membership in the Vermont Association for Applied Behavior Analysis; snowshoeing with his friends; golfing, skiing, gardening, traveling, kayaking, photography, science fiction; and studying U.S. and world history.

One of Ed’s passions was travel. Over the years, he and Clare visited many places. Some of his favorites were in the Caribbean, Central America, California and Europe. Proud of his Italian heritage, he visited Italy three times, enjoying the history, culture, and, especially, the food and wine. He also fulfilled a dream of seeing some of the antiquities in Greece, particularly the Acropolis in Athens. He was always up for exploring and learning. If a problem arose while traveling, he would say, “We are on an adventure!”

Ed lived his life with enthusiasm and intensity. He had a lifelong love of learning, held strong opinions and enjoyed a good argument. He was generous with his time and resources and dedicated much of his energy towards helping children and families and teaching and mentoring students. He cherished his deep connections to friends, colleagues and family.

Ed was predeceased by his parents and his brother, August Sbardellati.

Arrangements are in the care of Guare and Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, Vt. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at guareandsons.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to World Central Kitchen, or Washington County Mental Health Services, or PO Box 647, Montpelier, VT 05601-0647 (attn CYFS programs).

A celebration of life will be held at the Zenbarn in Waterbury, on June 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.