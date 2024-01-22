Obituary: Edwin Henry Amidon Jr., 1934-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Edwin Amidon

Edwin Henry Amidon Jr., age 89, of Charlotte died peacefully after a short hospital stay on December 26, 2023.



Ed grew up in central New York, graduating from Central Square High School in Oswego County in 1951. He worked for a year as a junior draftsman at New Process Gear in Syracuse before entering Williams College, from which he graduated in 1956. Ed was an active Williams alumnus, including serving recently as his class president.



Following college, Ed was admitted to the U.S. Air Force Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in May 1957. He initially served at a radar station in Montana before being transferred to Washington, D.C., and assigned to the Central Intelligence Agency. Following his active duty, Ed entered the CIA training program and was employed as a case officer for several years. He subsequently remained in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for many years, assigned primarily to the U.S. Air Force Intelligence Center, retiring as a major in 1980.



In the early ’60s, Ed attended Harvard Law School, graduating cum laude. He went to work for the Boston firm of Foley, Hoag & Eliot, where he was involved primarily in public utility, securities and banking areas, as well as state and federal regulatory matters. In late 1968, a call came from Jim Jeffords, a law school acquaintance and the newly elected Vermont attorney general. Ed wasted little time in accepting an offer to become an assistant attorney general in a then-small office. This gave him the opportunity to argue the “nearby differential” federal milk price regulation case in the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the State of Vermont, as well as to explore many hiking trails on the weekends.



After his service in Montpelier, Ed was fortunate in the early ’70s to be hired by the Burlington firm headed by judge Albert Coffrin. Ed quickly acquired a banking and utility practice and also assisted with the firm’s insurance defense practice. The firm became Coffrin, Pierson, Affolter & Amidon, and then Pierson, Affolter & Amidon after Coffrin’s appointment to the U.S. District Court bench.



In 1976 Ed was appointed to the Superior Court bench by governor Thomas Salmon. This was under the old system in which eight general trial jurisdiction judges “rode circuit” to the far corners of the state. Ed was proud of his trial court decisions involving the application of the Vermont Constitution, including the constitutional challenge to Act 250, the Sunday closing “blue law” and electoral cases. The Act 250 decision was the subject of an article in the Vermont Law Review.



Ed left the bench in 1983 to return to private practice in Burlington and ultimately joined in a long-lasting law partnership with Robert Roesler, Richard Whittlesey and Marsha Meekins. He was proud to be a lawyer’s lawyer, representing other lawyers in the Professional Conduct Board and providing ethics opinions. As mediation and arbitration came into common use, these became a major part of his practice, as well as acting as a hearing officer and adviser for state agencies, municipalities and nonprofit organizations. Ed was on the Vermont Bar Association Board of Managers for many years and was president from 1990 to 1991.



In the late ’80s, Ed was appointed by governor Madeleine Kunin to the board of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, serving for 12 years, including as chair of the governance committee. He was a member of the Champlain Valley Union High School board from 1992 to 1996, including serving as vice chair.

Ed represented Charlotte in the Vermont House from 2001 to 2004, where he sat on the Ways & Means Committee. He completed his years of public service as a trustee of the University of Vermont from 2003 to 2009, where he was chair of the audit committee and vice chair of the governance committee, and as chair of the state Act 60 town valuation board from 2011 to 2015.



Many happy hours were spent paddling one of his fleet of canoes on Lake Champlain and in his favorite sport of “hiking with canoes” between small ponds and lakes in the Adirondacks. Ed was an early and active member of the Northern Vermont Canoe Cruisers, now the Vermont Paddlers Club. Whitewater runs were explored and made in aluminum canoes with no flotation or spray covers, including the Hudson River Gorge prior to the era of water releases and commercial raft trips. Many family paddling trips to Algonquin Park in Ontario and with family and friends into the tundra rivers of northern Canada were prized parts of Ed’s life. In the early years of backcountry skiing, he was privileged to have the location of the now well-established Bolton-Trout Club Road train marked for him on a topographical map by one of its builders.



Ed was a longtime member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, where he taught Sunday school in the ’70s and ’80s and later served on the board of trustees. Additionally, for over 35 years he enjoyed the lively discussions of his book club, the Greater Westford Literary Society.



Ed was a very active and greatly loved husband, father and grandfather, survived by Louise McCarren, his wife of over 45 years; his daughter Martha Ware and her husband, Andrew Ware, of Chalfont St. Giles, England; his daughter Jane Amidon of Beverly, Mass.; his son, William Amidon, and his wife, Susan Parsons, of Cornwall, Vt.; and his stepson, Patrick McCarren, of South Burlington, Vt. Survivors also include his grandchildren, Georgia Ware, Mattie Ware, Eliza Ware, Nora Hopkins, Pippa Amidon and Marley Amidon; his sister Marion Amidon of Gardner, Mass.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin Henry Amidon Sr. and Elaine Wilson Amidon, and his sister Ann David.



There will be a service on April 6, 2024, at the Congregational Church in Charlotte, Vt.; details to be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a donation in Ed’s honor are invited to contribute to the Adirondack Land Trust.