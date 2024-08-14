Album Review: Last Pages, 'Monuments' 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Last Pages, Monuments

(Self-released, digital)

Rock music tends to be obsessed with two things: sex and anger. On their debut EP, Plattsburgh's Last Pages are much more concerned with the latter. Monuments is a record full of righteous fury; foot-stomping, dynamic hard rock; and sneering commentary on the continuing decline of American society. It also happens to be a joyous, nigh reverential blast of expertly executed bangers.

The EP opens on the title track, with guitarists Larry Dolan and Will Harp unleashing a barrage of snarling chords over a frenetic, punk-leaning groove. "Staring at our history / another monument to misery," Dolan roars. The tune makes no attempt at subtlety as it clarifies the band's feelings about those who still fly the Confederate flag: "If their lost cause still makes you proud / you belong with Robert E. Lee down on the ground."

Political rage powers all four tracks on Monuments. "Lost Nation Road" takes it back to the OG crime of white American settlers as it laments the slaughter and displacement of Native Americans. Dolan's voice hovers on the verge of breaking as he bellows, "Tell me how the West was won," an indictment as raw as it is savage.

"Graveside Service" channels the anger of dealing with a self-destructive friend headed for death's door. The lyrics aim disappointment and impotent fury at a relapsed addict, as Dolan promises, "Soon now the day will come / when your parents will bury their son / and I'm not going to say a word at your graveside service."

Completing the tetralogy of gripes is the perfectly named "Hard Working Selfish Prick." Because what set of modern problems is complete without a song about the crushing weight of late-stage capitalism?

If this all makes it sound like Monuments might be a drag, fear not. With a sound somewhere between the harder edge of indie rock and a powerful, post-punk thrust, courtesy of the rhythm section of drummer Gordy Sheer and bassist Trevor Cole, Last Pages achieve an impressive balance of energy and hooks for a band founded in 2023.

Like any rock band worth their weight in amps, the members of Last Pages have deep connections ... and some unexpected ones. All except Cole formerly belonged to the psych-rock band Dos En Uno, which released the album Jaguar in 2022, mixed and mastered (like Monuments) by producer Jack Endino (Soundgarden, Nirvana).

Dolan and Sheer go back even further: The two were teammates on the U.S. Olympic luge team at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. Sheer took home a silver medal in doubles and even played on the luge team's official song, "Mojo Balls," written and sung by psychobilly pioneer Mojo Nixon.

It all makes for a "new" band with an enormous upside and plenty of history to build on. And if Monuments is any indication, the future is bright for Last Pages. Find the album now on all major streaming services.

<a href="https://lastpages.bandcamp.com/album/monuments-ep">Monuments EP by Last Pages</a>