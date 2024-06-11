Noah Kahan Announces Benefit Show at the Champlain Valley Expo 

click to enlarge
- Luke Awtry ©️ Seven Days
- Noah Kahan performing at Burlington's Waterfront Park last July
Breakout pop music star and Vermont native Noah Kahan
announced on Tuesday morning that he's coming home for a one-night performance. Kahan will play the Midway Lawn at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction on September 19 to benefit mental health resources in Vermont.
The "Stick Season" singer hasn't played in his home state since his sold-out show at Burlington's Waterfront Park in 2023. Since then, his star has only continued to rise, with a 2024 "Best New Artist" Grammy nomination, collaborations with stars such as Post Malone
and successful world tours.
Kahan has long been an outspoken advocate of mental health awareness, both in his music and off-stage. Last year, he established the Busyhead Project
in partnership with the Vermont Community Foundation
. The nonprofit has raised $2 million for organizations throughout the state that help marginalized communities with mental health needs.
"I've been given so many wonderful opportunities in my career, and it really is all for nothing if I don't try and give back to the community that has supported me," Kahan wrote in a press release for the Essex Junction concert. "If I can help anyone get through their struggles, it will be the proudest achievement of my career."
Tickets for the September performance will be available only through a lottery via the site Seated
, which went live on Tuesday and will run until Sunday, June 16. All proceeds from the show go directly to the Busyhead Project.