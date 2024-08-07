Soundbites: A Day in the Sun: The Spirit of Vermont Music Festival | Seven Days

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

We all have that friend (or friends): the ones who can't remember a sibling's birthday or where they left their cellphone, but they're some kind of savant at procuring tickets and booking hotels. They have a dumb job, just like you, and they live in the economic shit show that is modern America, just like you. Yet somehow they're headed to Chicago for Lollapalooza or seeing a three-night run of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at Madison Square Garden or something equally impressive. How do they do it? Don't try and figure it out; it just causes migraines and nosebleeds.

The rest of us tend to seek music fests a little closer to where we live. Problem is, that isn't the easiest prospect these days in Vermont, especially if you're looking to camp out for a weekend. Many festivals and music events across the Green Mountain State disappeared during the pandemic, never to return. Other seminal events, such as Grand Point North, Waking Windows and Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, downsized in some fashion.

"It's almost impossible to find an appropriate and affordable venue for an outdoor music fest in Vermont at the moment," Noah Kesey said.

The Burlington resident and musician, who fronts the Noah Kesey Magic Band, would know. Last year, after his friend and fellow musician Guthrie Galileo left Vermont for New York City, he thought it was the end for Galileo's passion project, the Nightshade Festival, a celebration of local music and cuisine.

"I love going to music festivals," Kesey said. "The most special memories I have were made at places like Waking Windows and Nightshade."

Kesey knew Galileo wouldn't organize Nightshade from afar. The only other local fest centered on Vermont food and indie music — the Birdsong Music and Arts Festival, which launched in 2020 in Middletown Springs — was moving indoors for an August 31 showcase at Radio Bean in Burlington. He realized that if he wanted to attend an outdoor event like that in Vermont, he'd have to throw the damn thing himself.

To that end, Kesey is launching A Day in the Sun: The Spirit of Vermont. To be held on Saturday, September 28, at Red Barn Gardens in Williston (the same venue that hosted Nightshade), the fest features a mix of Vermont's finest bands and touring acts such as indie rockers Guerilla Toss and NYC experimental pop act Discovery Zone. With overnight camping available at the venue, there will also be music on Sunday morning.

The festival is something of a "spiritual successor" to Nightshade, in Kesey's words. While he acknowledges that Spirit of Vermont has higher production values than its predecessor — with multiple stages, more than 20 acts, and food and drink from Nightshade Kitchen and Foam Brewers — he hopes to capture some of that Nightshade magic. Nailing down the same venue helped.

"We're so lucky to have our friends at Red Barn," Kesey said. "It's such an incredible space: It's close to Burlington, but it also feels like you're in this whole other world. And without them, there's no way this would be happening. There just aren't many places where you can host something like this and be financially sensible."

Kesey wants to capture the current moment in Burlington's robust indie rock scene, with acts such as his own, Robber Robber, Lily Seabird, Greaseface, Dari Bay and Greg Freeman cutting excellent records and lighting up stages.

"We've all been getting more serious about what we do the last few years," Kesey said of himself and his scene mates. "Lily is on the road all the time, Greg is touring, so are Robber Robber.

"I want everyone to do well, but I do worry that this festival might be the last time we can get all these bands on the same bill at the same time," he went on. "We take it for granted because they're local bands, but I think this might be one of the final times we can try this with them."

Putting Spirit of Vermont together turned out to be a tougher task than Kesey expected. He said he now understands why so many Vermont festivals have disappeared over the years.

"It's just really, really hard to make it happen," he admitted, then reiterated how important it is for small local festivals to exist. "Waking Windows inspired me to play music. That's what something like this can do for someone. But we have to appreciate these things while they're here."

Follow A Day in the Sun: The Spirit of Vermont on Instagram for updates at @spiritofvermont. Tickets recently went on sale on Eventbrite.