Grace Potter's Grand Point North Returns as a Concert Series 

- Ben Hudson ©️ Seven Days
- Grace Potter at Grand Point North
Higher Ground on Tuesday announced the return of Grand Point North
. Grace Potter
conceived and launched the music festival in 2011 and curated it annually until the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in 2020
. The event resumes as the four-day Grand Point North Concert Series at Burlington's Waterfront Park this summer, Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28.
- Courtesy of Blake Studdard
- The Flaming Lips
Potter is slated to headline on both Saturday and Sunday, with psych rockers the Flaming Lips
taking top billing on Friday. Thursday's headliner has yet to be announced.
In a press release, Higher Ground, which is producing the series, as it did the festivals, stated that "in the spirit of past Grand Point North festivals, Grace will be joined by local and national touring acts each day."
When Seven Days spoke with Potter in 2023
, the singer-songwriter and Waitsfield native was hopeful but unsure if Grand Point North would ever return.
- Courtesy of Grace Potter
- Grace Potter
"The truth is, I can't get the fest off the ground again by myself," she said, pointing out the dangers of bringing in outside investors. "You end up with people trying to figure out what they can take from the community, as opposed to what they can contribute."
Potter was able to bring the event back and keep the sponsors local: Cabot Creamery
is presenting the series.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1, at highergroundmusic.com
.