Lawmaker Releases Spy Cam Video of a Rival Dumping Water in His Bag 

"I have been very reluctant to disclose the video because I believe it will deeply embarrass Representative Morrissey,” Carroll wrote. “However, it has become clear to me that the media are aware of the details of Representative Morrissey’s behavior, and likely will continue to report on that behavior in the near future.”



In the first video, taken March 23 at 9:10 a.m., shows Morrissey, wearing a gray suit, entering the frame. She walks directly to the tan and green bag, reaches up and, as though watering a houseplant, pours a cup of liquid into the bag.



In the second, taken March 26 at 12:21 p.m., Carroll can be seen sticking his arm into the bottom of the bag, as though checking its contents. The bag has a Statehouse logo on it, and it rests against a blue sport coat on a hanger.



Carroll then walks toward his committee room, and seconds later, Morrissey, wearing a rose colored jacket and scarf, pops into the frame. She quickly lifts a clear cup of water up to the top of the bag, dumps it in, and scurries off.



"What that tells me is that she was watching me," Carroll told Seven Days Tuesday.



Carroll initially told his committee chair, Rep. Mike Marcotte (R-Coventry), about his stuff getting soaked and asked for help figuring out how it was happening . After ruling out other explanations, Carroll concluded he was being targeted. So he conducted a one-man Statehouse sting operation.

Morrissey initially denied responsibility, Carroll said, but in a follow-up meeting where Carroll was present, she apologized to him.



"It was a very uncomfortable meeting," Carroll recalled.





Seven Days that Carroll showed her the video during the session and she couldn't believe her eyes.



"It was jaw-dropping," Arsenault recalled. "It was bizarre. Why? That's what I kept saying. Why?"



Some suspect the dousings were related to Carroll’s own legal troubles. He was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on February 21 in a Statehouse parking lot. A Montpelier police officer noticed his car's muffler was too loud and then reported signs that Carroll, 62, was impaired.



Carroll's drunken driving arrest was widely publicized. He issued a statement expressing disappointment in himself and went to rehab.



In his statement, Carroll said various factors played into his decision to release the videos "on advice of counsel." Continuing to withhold the video " would only subject me to continued and more amplified media criticism, litigation and continued warnings of more litigation to follow." He noted there is "already a story in the news."



"I believe it is right that I release the video and be fully transparent to my constituents and all Vermonters," he wrote.

