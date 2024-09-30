Vermont Students' Standardized Test Scores Stagnate 

The test is scored on a four-point scale; scores of three and four are considered "proficient."

Proficiency rates for grades four through nine, meanwhile, ranged from 48 to 58 percent.

Preliminary data released by the Vermont Agency of Education show that students’ performance on standardized tests in reading, math and science mostly remained flat or declined slightly between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The results also reflect a significant, and persistent, achievement gap between students who come from historically marginalized backgrounds and those who don't.Students in third through ninth grade took language arts and math tests known as the Vermont Comprehensive Assessment Program, or VTCAP. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades took a science VTCAP, too.In spring 2024, 48 percent of Vermont third graders showed proficiency in language arts, which measures reading and writing skills. That was one percentage point lower compared to the previous year.