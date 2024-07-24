Now Playing in Theaters: July 24-30 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Neon

Longlegs

new in theaters

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Two superheroes — one unkillable, one un-shut-up-able — team up in the latest Marvel flick, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. Shawn Levy (Free Guy) directed. (127 min, R. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Roxy, Star, Welden)

THE FABULOUS FOUR: Three old friends (Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph) travel to the wedding of a fourth (Bette Midler) in this comedy from Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker). (99 min, R. Capitol)

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS: In this award-winning absurdist action comedy, set in the 19th century, a drunk applejack salesman (Ryland Brickson Cole Tews) faces off against ... hundreds of beavers. Mike Cheslik directed. (108 min, NR. Savoy)

currently playing

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE ★★1/2 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as maverick Miami police officers in this action-comedy. (115 min, R. Sunset)

THE BIKERIDERS ★★★★ This drama from Jeff Nichols chronicles the lives and loves of a Midwestern motorcycle gang in the 1960s. (116 min, R. Sunset; reviewed 6/26)

DESPICABLE ME 4 ★★1/2 Gru Jr. joins the lovable villain's family in the fourth installment of the animated family franchise, with the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Joey King. (95 min, PG. Bethel, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

THE FALL GUY ★★★1/2 Ryan Gosling plays an injured Hollywood stuntman in this action comedy. (126 min, PG-13. Sunset)

FLY ME TO THE MOON ★★1/2 In this retro rom-com, Scarlett Johansson plays a marketer assigned to make the Apollo 11 mission look good, to the consternation of moon launch director Channing Tatum. (132 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA: CHAPTER 1 ★★1/2 Kevin Costner's ensemble epic depicts the settlement of the west before and after the Civil War. (181 min, R. Majestic)

INSIDE OUT 2 ★★★1/2 The anthropomorphized emotions from Pixar's animated hit are back. With Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black. (96 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Sunset)

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES ★★★1/2 On an Earth that has been ruled by apes for 300 years, a young chimp goes on a life-changing road trip. (145 min, PG-13. Sunset)

LONGLEGS ★★★1/2 An FBI agent (Maika Monroe) chases a serial killer with disturbing connections to her in this horror film from Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), with Nicolas Cage and Blair Underwood. (101 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Roxy, Stowe; reviewed 7/17)

LOST NATION: Jay Craven's latest locally shot film explores the lives of Ethan Allen (Kevin Ryan) and poet Lucy Terry Prince (Eva Ndachi). (90 min, PG-13. Catamount, Savoy)

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE ★★★1/2 Lupita Nyong'o plays a woman trapped in New York City when sound-sensitive aliens invade in this prequel to the horror franchise. (100 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

ROBOT DREAMS ★★★★★ In 1980s Manhattan, a lonely dog orders himself a robot companion in this wordless, Oscar-nominated animation for all ages, directed by Pablo Berger. (102 min, NR. Catamount, Savoy; reviewed 3/13)

TWISTERS ★★★1/2 Two competing teams of storm chasers harness their ambitions to Oklahoma's tornados. Daisy Ridley, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos star. Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) directed. (117 min, PG-13. Bethel, Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

older films and special screenings

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (Playhouse, Sat only)

ENCANTO (Catamount, Tue only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA ENCORE: LA CENERENTOLA (Essex, Wed 31 only)

SEVEN SAMURAI (Savoy)

SHREK (Catamount, Thu only)

TOUCH OF EVIL (Catamount, Wed 24 only)

open theaters

(* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)

BETHEL DRIVE-IN: 36 Bethel Dr., Bethel, 728-3740, betheldrivein.com

*BIG PICTURE THEATER: 48 Carroll Rd., Waitsfield, 496-8994, bigpicturetheater.info

BIJOU CINEPLEX 4: 107 Portland St., Morrisville, 888-3293, bijou4.com

CAPITOL SHOWPLACE: 93 State St., Montpelier, 229-0343, fgbtheaters.com

CATAMOUNT ARTS: 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-2600, catamountarts.org

ESSEX CINEMAS & T-REX THEATER: 21 Essex Way, Suite 300, Essex, 879-6543, essexcinemas.com

*MAJESTIC 10: 190 Boxwood St., Williston, 878-2010, majestic10.com

MARQUIS THEATER: 65 Main St., Middlebury, 388-4841, middleburymarquis.com

MERRILL'S ROXY CINEMAS: 222 College St., Burlington, 864-3456, merrilltheatres.net

PARAMOUNT TWIN CINEMA: 241 N. Main St., Barre, 479-9621, fgbtheaters.com

PLAYHOUSE MOVIE THEATRE: 11 S. Main St., Randolph, 728-4012, playhouseflicks.com

SAVOY THEATER: 26 Main St., Montpelier, 229-0598, savoytheater.com

STAR THEATRE: 17 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 748-9511, stjaytheatre.com

*STOWE CINEMA 3PLEX: 454 Mountain Rd., Stowe, 253-4678, stowecinema.com

*SUNSET DRIVE-IN: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, 862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

*WELDEN THEATRE: 104 N. Main St., St. Albans, 527-7888, weldentheatre.com

Note: These capsule descriptions are not intended as reviews. Star ratings come from Metacritic unless we reviewed the film (noted at the end of the description). Find reviews written by Seven Days critic Margot Harrison at sevendaysvt.com/onscreen-reviews.