After the Rain, Dozens of Landslides Have Hit Vermont 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Devin Mason ©️ Seven Days

The Masons' Barre home after the slide

the house "imploded," the couple's son Devin Mason recounted to a reporter on Monday.

"They were lucky to get out alive," he said.

click to enlarge Courtesy of University of Vermont

The Ripton landslide

Sandy soil drains well and can withstand more water, but clays become overwhelmed really quickly and tend to fail more easily, DeJong said. Landslides can form when the bedrock is far beneath the surface.