Burlington Council Approves Short-Term Rental Rules 

Burlington defines a short-term rental as a room or entire dwelling unit that is rented to a guest for less than 30 consecutive days and for at least 14 days every 12 months. Most are rented out on sites such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Approximately 300 were listed in May, according to a memo from city planning director Meaghan Tuttle.



Under the new regs, hosts will pay the city an $80 annual fee for each partial unit rental, while whole unit fees will run $110. Hosts will also pay an extra 9 percent tax on money earned from short-term rentals, which would go to the city's Housing Trust Fund to help build new affordable units. The city will keep a registry of all short-term rentals.



Landlords who evict long-term tenants to turn their property into a short-term rental must pay the tenants' relocation expenses, the regs say. Those include moving costs and the security deposit at the tenant's new place, according to Councilor Ben Traverse (D-Ward 5). By passing the regs, Traverse said, the council can move on to other options for increasing affordable housing in the city.





Monday's 8-2 vote, with two councilors absent, caps a polarizing debate among officials, residents and hosts who often found little common ground on how to limit — and oversee — the burgeoning short-term rental market. Councilors Joan Shannon (D-South District) and Jack Hanson (P-East District) voted against the measure, with both urging more stringent regulation.Proponents of the regulations have pointed to them as one way to ease the housing crisis in a city — and area — where the rental vacancy rate is below 1 percent. The theory is that the rules will prompt some hosts to turn short-term rentals into long-term ones.The regs would also prevent investors from buying up homes to rent out short-term. And during public comment at Monday's meeting, some neighbors complained of "party houses" full of hard-drinking, rowdy bachelor parties or college kids.But several hosts also spoke at public comment, defending themselves and noting that the income their rentals generate allow them to actually afford to live in Burlington. Many said they welcomed regulation — just not-regulation."Today's proposal is balanced, although not perfect for either side," said host Amy Magyar, who urged the council to approve the regs. "But it is based on flexibility for residents of Burlington to use their homes depending on their needs."