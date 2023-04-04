Burlington High School Project Behind Schedule, Officials Say 

click to enlarge File: Daria Bishop

School and city officials taking part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Burlington High School in March

that the occupancy date has been pushed back to January 2026 at the earliest.





"I believe [legislators] understand that this is not a local issue; this is a state issue," Flanagan said. "As the key economic driver of our state, having strong workforce development in place and having a healthy high school is critically important to the health of our state."